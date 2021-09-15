20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 13, 2001
The day before the most horrifying attack in American history, Jeanne Johnson sat in a seminar at the United Nations in New York and envisioned a world at peace. Less than 24 hours later, the rural Litchfield resident saw that dream unravel as two hijacked commercial airliners slammed into the World Trade Center’s twin towers in New York City, another jet crashed into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and still another — allegedly headed for a second target in the nation’s capital — plummeted to the ground near Pittsburgh. “I don’t know what I can say; we’re all just pretty much in shock,” said Johnson, an associate for the School Sisters of Notre Dame, who were attending a week-long, non-governmental organization conference at the United Nations, about three miles north of the World Trade Center. “I just wanted to come home,” Johnson said of the moment she learned of the terrorist attacks, while she was waiting to board a bus to the U.N. “There was just a lot of disbelief. We went to the U.N. to learn of ways to live peacefully … and something like this happens.”
When Litchfield Tom Thumb manager Sherry Odegaard left work at 6 Tuesday night, it was business as usual at her store, located at the corner of 10th Street and Sibley Avenue North. About an hour later, people were lining up at gas pumps, fueled by the fear that the World Trade Center disaster in New York would case gas prices to rise by as much as $6 a gallon by Wednesday. The scene was the same for most Litchfield gas stations Tuesday night. “It’s crazy,” Odegaard said. “I think everybody’s panicking.” She estimated Tom Thumb sold 3,800 gallons of gas in about four hours Tuesday evening, about triple the amount the store usually sells in a given night. Despite the public’s feelings, she said prices at her store did not change the next morning. Other city gas stations reported prices did not change or increased by a few cents.
Longtime Oak Grove delivery man Al Brouwer turned in his last house key a few weeks ago. Brouwer delivered dairy products to Litchfield homes and businesses for the past 27 years, but decided to sell the business for a variety of reasons, including the physical strain of the job. People trusted Brouwer so much and knew him so well that they often gave him the key to their homes so he could let himself in to make his weekly delivery. “I had a whole ring of house keys,” he said. “I knew what they needed by what they had left in the fridge.” He traveled a 15-mile radius around Litchfield, averaging at least 100 stops a day.
St. Philip’s part-time music teacher became their full-time principal at the beginning of this school year. Diana McCarney, who had been teaching music at the school part-time for the past 10 years, was hired as principal after Teresa Hankins stepped down at the end of the past school year. McCarney, a mother of four, finished her master’s degree in pastoral ministry at St. John’s University during the summer.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 15, 1971
The Church of Christ in Litchfield will mark its 100th anniversary with a day of special services and activities Sept. 19. The small white church building used by the congregation is located just across Central Park on North Marshall and it’s the oldest church building in Lithcfield. Rev. Lynn Dietz, who served the Church of Christ for 11 years from 1959 until 1970, and is now pastor of the First Christian Church in Chandler, Arizona, will be guest speaker at the centennial services.
Litchfield School Board unanimously voted Monday night not to provide after-school bus service to students out for athletics and other school activities. The Board had been discussing this possibility for the past several months. Superintendent Richard Johnston said the Board’s action came partly as a result of a survey made of rural residents which did not indicate strong support for the plan. If the service had been provided the board had hoped to recover some of the cost by charging a fee to users of the busses. Johnston said overall cost was a strong deterring factor.
You can thank people like Fred Getzkow for the fact that the bacon you’re eating these days is a lot less fatty than it used to be. The Getzkows are in the hog-raising business — a very specialized phase of it. On their well-kept farm just one and one-half miles north of Eden Valley, Fred and Yvonne Getzkow keep about 50 valuable registered Hampshire, Duroc and Yorkshire sows. In the modern farrowing house on the place, about 100 litters are born each year — 800 to 1,000 pigs. The Getzkows do business over a wide area — just about every state in the union and in Canada, and recently received an inquiry from the University of Mexico about purchasing breeding stock. They sell principally to farmers who want top notch boars and sows to improve their own hog raising operations.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 12, 1946
Price controls on meat were enforced last Tuesday and supplies of fresh meat in Litchfield were exhausted by Monday. Some places reported they were sold out on fresh meat by Saturday noon. Others had only soup bones or liver Tuesday morning. There was quite an abundance of cold cuts available Tuesday. A strong enforcement program with a large force of investigators will be in effect in this district now that price controls have been put on meat. Dr. Carel C. Koch, district director, and John B. Winter, district price board executive, were in Litchfield Wednesday of last week to discuss the new price system with the local OPA office clerks.
Two new cases of polio in Meeker County were reported last weekend, a son and a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leo Young, who reside three miles east of Litchfield. One was taken to General Hospital, Minneapolis, for treatment and the other has almost recovered having contracted only a mild case. Robert, 6, was paralyzed slightly in the throat and jaws, but has already almost completely recovered. Dorothy, two years and four months, was taken to General Hospital Saturday, where she is being treated for paralysis in both of her legs.
100 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 10, 1921
While the baseball season was supposed to finish with the game here last Sunday, manager A.J. Whitaker received a message yesterday stating that the Miller brothers team, nine sons of the late John W. Miller, former well known ball player of this locality, would play a game with the Litchfield team, if such could be arranged, at the ball park here on Sept. 18. It was decided to accept the offer and the fans will have a chance to see all of the Miller boys, who are well known as excellent players, in a real contest. Those who witnessed the work of Joe Miller on the slab for Litchfield against Willmar, at the ball park here recently, and also the work of Roy Miller in recent games here, will no doubt be interested in seeing what the other seven or eight brothers can do in a game.
125 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 10, 1896
The P.& K. Iron Works have secured the contract for putting in the engine and shafting at the A.J. Barry Elevator and the work is going along nicely. The gas engine is one of the P.&K. pattern and will n doubt run the elevator to perfection.
The kid of Litchfield has hit upon another species of deviltry in the shape of shooting at doves with air guns and 22-calibre rifles. The practice ought to be stopped at once or an eye will be put out or some more serious accident will happen.
A runaway team came tearing down Sibley Avenue on Monday and was not stopped until they reached the Litchfield house, on the south side of the track. Upon inquiry, we found that the team belonged to Frank Deck of Manannah, and were being driven by his wife; that they got frightened and started to run near the north bridge. Mrs. Deck was thrown out and slightly injured. The team threaded its way down through the avenue without breaking a thing or injuring themselves.
The first Saturday evening that the weather is pleasant and the band has no other engagement, they propose to give our citizens one of their descriptive conerts in the park. Last Saturday evening concert closed their contract with the city council but as the weather was disagreeable, the attendance was small. The band thoroughly appreciates the help and interested extended to them by the city council and our citizens, and they have decided to give you a farewell round-up in return.
Again Meeker County carried off highest honors for creamery butter at the State Fair. This time the butter made at the Star Lake creamery, southwest of Litchfield, by Mr. John Friedner, came to the scratch with a score of 100, which is perfect. Meeker County has held first place in these contests ever since the Danielson creamery came to the front and she proposed to keep the lead for her butter is as fresh and sweet as a mountain rose.