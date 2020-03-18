Catholic churches in the Diocese of New Ulm were closed through the end of March in an announcement from Bishop John M. LeVoir on Wednesday afternoon.
"I am concerned that all people be safe during the COVID-19 pandemic," LeVoir wrote. That, and the guidelines issued by President Trump that included limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people, prompted LeVoir's decision to suspend public Masses throughout the diocese until at least March 31.
"The fundamental operating principles of the Diocese of New Ulm as we face this pandemic are prevention or the slowing down of the spreading of the virus, as well as the spiritual wellbeing of our parishioners, while not endangering oneself," LeVoir said.
In a letter to parishioners in the Shepherd of Souls Area Faith Community, which includes Church of St. Philip in Litchfield, St. John's in Darwin and Our Lady in Manannah, the Rev. Jeff Horejsi, pastor of the faith community, said that church buildings in the area would remain open during the day for prayer. He and senior associate pastor, the Rev. Brian Mandel, also will be available for the sacraments of reconcilliation, anointing of the sick, and for pastoral care.
"Be assured that we will be praying Mass privately for all of you," Horejsi wrote.
"Many are fearful during this time and are wondering what will happen," LeVoir wrote. "This is natural. But, we find strength in Jesus Christ, who loves us and calls us to love others."
Additional information pertaining to the coronavirus, including diocesean announcements, prayers, links to online and televised Masses and other resources can be found on the diocese website, www.dnu.org/covid19.