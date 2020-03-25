Litchfield Township, MN (55355)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Snow may mix in. Low near 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Snow may mix in. Low near 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.