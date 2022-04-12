Dave Keeling’s phone was uncharacteristically silent on April 1.
After nearly 50 years in the heating and air conditioning profession — during which the phone might ring at all hours of the day and night, and weekends and holidays — the sound of silence is going to take some getting used to.
But Keeling, who retired March 31 when he sold the heating and air conditioning portion of his Meeker Mechanical business, said he will adapt to the phone ringing less frequently. After all, it will mean more time to do other things he enjoys, especially spending more time with family.
“It has been a privilege to serve my customers in Litchfield and the surrounding area,” Keeling said. “I truly appreciate the patronage, trust and support (they) have given me.”
He’s comfortable with his retirement decision and said his body will appreciate the break. But leaving the business that provided a good living for him and his family also comes with a bit of melancholy.
“I am kind of sad,” Keeling said last week as he reminisced about his career, the last 40 years of which were spent owning and operating his own business in Litchfield. “Some of those customers are like family. I mean, some of them, I did their first house they built, I did their second house they built, and now you’re doing their son’s house …. You know the kids; you know the grandkids. Over 40 years … some of them are like family.”
A native of Devil’s Lake, North Dakota, Keeling started in the HVAC business when he was still in high school. A friend’s dad had a heating business, and Keeling began helping there when he was a junior.
He discovered he enjoyed working with his hands and decided it might be a good career to pursue. He attended a trade school, North Dakota State School of Science in Wahpeton, and graduated in 1976, following an 18-month program in sheet metal and heating and air-conditioning equipment service.
After receiving his diploma, he took a job at Chappel Central Inc. in Willmar. He traveled the five-state area doing sheet metal and duct work for a few years. Among the jobs he did was duct work on new homes in the southeast section of Litchfield. That work led Keeling, who said he grew tired of the constant travel with Chappel, to join B&G Plumbing and Heating in 1979. Four years later, Keeling started his own business.
“April Fool’s Day 1983,” he says with a laugh. “If it didn’t work, it was an April Fool’s joke. April 1, 1983, is when I started Dave’s Heating and Air Conditioning. And then, of course, I sell it on March 31 (this year).”
It was no April Fool’s Day joke. The business thrived, thanks in large part to a couple of partners he had over the years — Jim Otremba and Al Lendt, each being partners for about 11 years. But most important to the success, Keeling said, was the support, understanding and business acumen of his wife, Barb, who went to school for bookkeeping and through the years handled the company’s billing and financial records.
“I went to school for sheet metal. I didn’t know anything about running a business or anything like that,” Keeling said. “You learn the hard way.
“But hats off to her,” Keeling said of his wife. “I was gone a lot. We decided early on, if I could work harder, more hours, and she could stay home and raise our girls, that was important to us, so we didn’t have to daycare ’em, you know. But she still … I’d bring the bookwork home, and she’d work on it during the day, and when she got it done, she’d bring it back to the shop.”
In addition to the business, Keeling spent 20 years as a volunteer with the Litchfield Fire Department, serving many years as assistant fire chief and receiving firefighter of the year recognition at least once. He also was an active volunteer at Church of St. Philip, as well as a Knights of Columbus member.
It made for a busy family partnership that worked well, as the Keelings raised three daughters — Lorenda, Anna and Mary Rose — all of whom are grown. Lorenda and Mary Rose both are married and live in Minnesota, while Anna and her husband and two children live in Oregon.
It’s spending time with those children and grandchildren that Keeling said he’s most excited about in retirement. Sure, he and Barb have traveled to visit their daughters in the past, but it’s often been with one eye on the phone, and visits cut short by a customer in need.
“It’s been a good career,” Keeling said. “But it’s almost like dairy farming, I mean, you got all those furnaces out there, and you know … I sold Amana for many, many years. I was the only Amana dealer in Meeker County, and so if a furnace went down, you almost had to go. I just felt obligated.”
Inevitably, those obligations came at inopportune times, like Thanksgiving or Christmas Day, or when Keeling was at one of his daughters’ homes helping with an improvement project.
Though difficult at times, Keeling said it wasn’t all drudgery. He enjoyed the work and the people. And there were times that even the difficult days were made better by the stories behind them.
“A lot of funny stories,” he said. “Like Grandpa and Grandma would call and they had no heat, and they had the grandkids there all day, so you’d go over there and (find) the grandkids turned the switch off on the furnace, because it’s this high (knee-high), they could reach it. You know how grandkids are, you can’t keep up with them. They see adults turn those light switches on and off, and here’s this one really close to the furnace, and they turn it off. About 10 o’clock at night, Grandma or Grandpa calls, they have no heat. So, you just go over, turn the switch on and you go home.”
There was also the time Keeling received a panicked call on the weekend from a mother, whose son’s pet iguana had escaped its cage and made its way into the ductwork.
“She’s panicked, because the kid’s panicked,” Keeling said with a chuckle. “You have to go to help them out, get that iguana out. There’s lots of funny stories. They’ll have a bat stuck in the duct, and they want you to come over and get the bat or the rodents out of the ducts. And you always find dead rodents and birds … that’s just part of the trade.”
But after nearly half a century, when customers are like family, you answer the call. Because your wife understands and supports you.
This April Fool’s Day, though, Keeling’s phone was quiet. And no one was playing a prank on him. The next chapter of his life had arrived. The chapter where a ringing phone will be replaced by family visits, vacations and free time.
But he’s not likely to just sit around. He’ll find other things to occupy his time.
“My doctor asked me if I was going to retire, and I said, ‘Well, I’ve got to keep working.’ He goes, ‘Good, because most people when they sell a business and retire, they’re not my patients in five years.’ He said, ‘Keep going. Stay active.’ So, I’ll find something to do. It’ll just be different.”