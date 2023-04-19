Furnace giveaway

Air-Pro Heating & Cooling owner Jesse Narr poses with furnace giveway winner Helen Madden.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRENT SCHACHERER

After six years of operating his HVAC business out of pole barns at his rural Kingston home, Jesse Narr decided to find a higher profile location, choosing an empty building in downtown Litchfield last year.

And as he and his team neared an opening date for Air-Pro Heating & Cooling, Narr thought it might be nice to plan a housewarming gift. Not the kind of housewarming gift one might think. Narr’s idea would actually provide warmth — in the form of a new furnace — to the lucky winner of a promotion.

