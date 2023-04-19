After six years of operating his HVAC business out of pole barns at his rural Kingston home, Jesse Narr decided to find a higher profile location, choosing an empty building in downtown Litchfield last year.
And as he and his team neared an opening date for Air-Pro Heating & Cooling, Narr thought it might be nice to plan a housewarming gift. Not the kind of housewarming gift one might think. Narr’s idea would actually provide warmth — in the form of a new furnace — to the lucky winner of a promotion.
That winner, Helen Madden, was deemed to have the oldest safely operating furnace among entrants in the contest. And in mid-March, Narr and a team of installers rolled into her Litchfield driveway with the new Rheem furnace.
“It was just something fun that we thought we could do,” Narr said of the contest, which they promoted in their tradition methods through social media. “I thought it would be a ood thing, a fun thing. One of our guys had brought it up … he said, ‘you know, the oldest safely running furnace can be a fun contest.’”
Madden certainly enjoyed the result of the contest, with her still-safely-operating 48-year-old, vintage 1975 furnace, earning the winning distinction.
“I couldn’t believe it, honestly,” she said, explaining that her son was the one who entered her. “I thought, ‘this has got to be a joke!’”
Narr understood Madden’s skepticism, admitting he struggled a bit with how to notify the winner.
“I was like, I don’t even like making that call, because how do you even tell somebody they’ve won, because of all the scams out there these days,” Narr said. “People don’t believe you.”
Madden didn’t really take much convincing from Narr, however. She has been an Air Pro Heating & Cooling customer for years, having the business perform annual heating season inspections and furnace maintenance. Still, it was a surprise.
“It was just a really nice thing,” she said. “I still can’t believe it.”
“We were very happy that Helen here won the contest,” Narr said. “You know, as we went through it, her son told us, ‘boy, I think she knows everybody in town! You picked a good winner!’ Our guys, some of the people who have serviced her furnace here, always say she’s very sweet and they were very happy that she won, too.”
It’s a good first step in the community in which Air Pro Heating & Cooling will now call home, Narr said. The store at 229 Sibley Ave. N. opened earlier this year, though it is still undergoing renovations for what will be a fireplace sales showroom.
Narr said he’s pleased to be in Litchfield after building his business from the ground up. He attended vocational training in Wadena, then worked for his father’s company in Dassel for several years. When his father was ready to sell his business, Narr opted not to purchase it, but to start his own from scratch.
“I had the opportunity to purchase it, but decided that I wanted to build it on my own from the ground up versus taking on the family business,” he said.
That start began small but has grown to include six installers and an office manager. Air-Pro works with commercial and residential customers on a broad array of HVAC projects. With customers throughout the region and a constant stream of delivery trucks arriving at his Kingston location with product, Narr began to think about a standalone business location.
“I was taking my kids to daycare here and just seeing all the trucks coming from Hutch and Willmar and Dassel-Cokato area and thought, ‘jeez, you know, we should really put a location in there,’” he said. Air-Pro already had a familiarity with Litchfield, including doing the HVAC work on the Johnson-Hagglund funeral home, as well as Berk Packaging, and DC Diesel Tek.
“There's a lot of a lot of places that we always have worked here and just thought well, let's take it seriously,” he said of the decision to open the Litchfield store. “I'm so excited.”