University of Minnesota Extension will be host to a financial webinar for dairy farmers from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, July 28.
Covid-19 caused significant agricultural market upheaval, with milk prices experiencing some of the most dramatic swings. Dairy farmers are eligible for several financial programs to help recoup some of the price lost during 2020. The Paycheck Protection Program, Economic Injury Disaster Loan advances, Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, and other low-interest farm loans are some of the major programs this webinar will address. The webinar concludes with a discussion of Dairy Margin Coverage.
Megan Roberts, an Extension educator for the Ag Business Management team based in Mankato, and Nathan Hulinsky, an Extension education for the Ag Business Management team in St. Cloud, will be featured speakers.
Since the start of Covid-19, Roberts has focused much of her work on the farm financial impacts of the pandemic. Outside of her job with the University of Minnesota, she is actively involved in her husband's farrow-to-finish hog and crop farm in southern Minnesota.
Hulinsky teaches programs on land rent, dairy risk, farm bill, agricultural taxation, and farm transfer. He grew up on a dairy farm in central Minnesota and lives near Brainerd with his wife Amanda.
Pre-registration for the webinar is required at z.umn.edu/dairyfinance2020 by 9 a.m. Monday, July 27. Registrants will receive a Zoom link to join the webinar after registration has closed. If unable to attend the live session, registrants will receive the recording via email. Contact Adam Austing at aausting@umn.edu for more information.