Litchfield Chamber of Commerce's annual members meeting will be at noon Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Litchfield American Legion Post 104, 222 N. Sibley Ave..
Mike Kutzke, vice president of Student Success at Ridgewater College, will be the featured speaker. Kutzke is a speaker who brings humor and learning together. He is a trainer and lifelong learner, who is interested in technology, social media and how people and groups adapt to change. He has a masters degree in Social Science from North Dakota State University and a bachelor's in criminal justice from Minnesota State University Moorhead.
The meeting also will include a review of 2019 and look ahead to 2020, in addition to announcement of Business of the Year for 2019 and the President's Award.
Tickets to the even are $30 per person and available by contacting Marla by at the Chamber office at 320-693-8184 or marla@litch.com by Feb. 15.