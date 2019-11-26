Lendra Tesch received Caregiver of the Month for September at Guardian In Home Health & Security LLC in Glencoe. Tesch has worked at Guardian since March. he celebrated among friends and staff with pizza and cake.
Tesch named caregiver of the month
Brent Schacherer
Brent Schacherer is publisher of the Hutchinson Leader and Litchfield Independent Review.
