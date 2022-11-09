Kennedy Rech has been interested in old buildings for a long time, an interest fostered by his parents.
Stephanie and Scott Rech have owned buildings in several towns in the state, including Hutchinson, Mankato and Park Rapids. Additionally, family vacations often include a trip to the downtown or “main street” of the towns they travel through.
“We walk around and shop downtown,” Rech said. “These little towns, Alexandria, Park Rapids, Dassel even … they all have this beautiful downtown shopping.”
When his parents purchased the former Sward-Kemp building in downtown Litchfield, it amplified Kennedy’s interest in old structures, especially those along the city’s “main street.” He wanted to be involved in helping chart the course for downtown.
But because he’s just 16 years old and a sophomore at Litchfield High School, he could not legally serve on the Litchfield Downtown Council, the nonprofit alliance of downtown building owners and other supporters.
City Council member Darlene Kotelnicki, a founding member of the LDC and current board member, did not want to discourage Rech or several other youth whose interest in downtown she had been made aware. So she pitched an idea to the LDC board and the teens.
“I go, ‘hey, would you like to do a downtown youth council?’” Kotelnick said.
In no time at all, Litchfield Downtown Council Youth Board was formed, with a membership that includes six Litchfield High School students and another from Eden Valley-Watkins.
They began organizing in July and have met a few times since then to plan events aimed at promoting an interest among their peers in downtown. They considered a haunted house for Halloween, but scheduling conflicts nixed that idea. Instead, they turned their attention planning events around a Litchfield Downtown Council-organized Holiday Shopping Day set for Saturday, and have even discussed a snow sculpture contest that could be tied in to the Wintercade event in February.
Promoting downtown — its buildings and commercial vitality — has been a goal of the Litchfield Downtown Council since its inception. While it would be natural to expect that the promotion might focus on adults, Kotelnicki might say one can never start too early.
That became especially clear to her when she led a group of LHS students in a tour of downtown last year.
“Jason (Michels, LHS principal) went with me, and we went up and down the street and talked about different things,” Kotelnicki said of the tour. “Right behind me, this student is walking, and he turned to Jason and said, ‘I don’t think I’ve every walked down Main Street before.’
“I was just like … there’s a real opportunity here,” Kotelnicki added.
Rech, along with fellow LHS students Wyatt Beecroft, Elijah and Mathias Slinden, Ivan Lange and Augustine Muellerleile,, represent some of that opportunity. Most of the members of the LDC Youth Board have parents who have either owned buildings or operated businesses in downtown. They’re the foundation of what Kotelnicki, Stephanie Rech and other LDC adult members could reinvigorate interest among youth in “going downtown.”
Litchfield Downtown Council Youth Board is believed to be the first organization of its kind in the state, according to Kotelnicki.
It exists, according to its bylaws, to create an awareness and appreciation of downtown Litchfield through education, events, and youth-orientated businesses.
Its goals include:
- Educate youth about downtown with business cards at events;
- Hold two events in the next 12 months;
- Educate other youth by wearing LDC Youth Board T-shirts at school and events.
The LDC Youth Board will track the number of attendees at events and report back to the LDC Board. The students will ask if they attendees have ever been in a downtown building as a baseline.
Youth Board members also will tally how many business cards they distribute by Dec. 18 and report back to the board how many students they reached.
For the students, helping to create more activity on main street just makes sense.
“I joined (the youth board), one, because I enjoy downtown history stuff, and two, because there’s not much new in downtown or really any of Litchfield, for young people anymore,” Elijah Slinden said.
“I did it because I wanted to help out creating stuff for people to have fun with,” Lane said. “I think just to spark up some inspiration in downtown, and especially with the youth. It would be nice to find some even younger kids, so by the time we’re graduating, this (board) can keep on going.”
“I did it, because I wanted to help out creating stuff for people to have fun with,” Muellerleile said.
“I mean, why no? I’m learning about some new stuff that I didn’t know,” Mathias Slinden said. said.
Litchfield Downtown Council Youth Board applied for a grant through the Minnesota Main Street program and received $500 to use for “something permanent,” Kotelnicki said. They used a portion of the funds to purchase T-shirts and business cards for board members to improve their visibility at events and the promote their work.
Kotelnicki said she’s been impressed with the ideas and enthusiasm of youth board members and is excited to see where they can take the organization and its promotion of downtown.