LDC Youth Board

Litchfield Downtown Council Youth Board members include, front row, from left, Augustine Muellerleile, Wyatt Beecroft, Ivan Lange; back, Mathias Slinden, Elijah Slinden and Kennedy Beecroft.

Kennedy Rech has been interested in old buildings for a long time, an interest fostered by his parents.

Stephanie and Scott Rech have owned buildings in several towns in the state, including Hutchinson, Mankato and Park Rapids. Additionally, family vacations often include a trip to the downtown or “main street” of the towns they travel through.

