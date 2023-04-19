Downtown Litchfield gained a meeting and event space earlier this year, though the space has seemingly garnered as many questions as customers in its first couple months of operations.
The Captain’s Club opened to its first event at 217 Sibley Ave. N. in February. Since then, the renovated office space-turned-event facility has been host to bridal showers and baby showers, small group meetings, a birthday party and other events. Two weddings and their receptions are on the calendar for later this year.
You name it, the space is open to it, according to owners Tim Cook and Kristina Olson.
“I feel like a lot of people are little confused by what the space is for,” Olson said. “I know I’ve had a lot of people say, like, did you get a liquor license? Are you a bar, do you serve food? So, no, we don’t have any of that. It’s just an hourly rental, just like any other hourly rental space will be. You can bring food and beverages and things like that. You can bring music, or you can have catering, whatever is legally possible.”
It’s been a blank slate from its very beginning, and its purpose continued to evolve. Cook and Olson didn’t know what the end game might be, they just saw a building with potential that could add to reinvigorating Litchfield’s downtown.
How it started
When MediaNews Group, owners of the Litchfield Independent Review since 2019, decided to sell the building, they contracted with Cook as their real estate agent. After the building had been on the market for several months, and seen a few price drops, Cook said, he thought its potential too good to slip away. So he teamed up with Charles Burdick, owner of several other buildings in downtown, and their partnership — CBTC LLC — purchased the building in September of 2020.
Olson and Cook own and operate Fiddler’s Green in Litchfield, a small farmsite with renovated barn that serves as an event venue. But another rental space was not the initial vision for the Sibley Avenue property.
Their original plan was to retain the Independent Review as a tenant on the main floor while they renovated the second story apartment space, which had been vacant for decades. With housing being in short supply throughout the city, Cook and Burdick saw the upstairs as a partial answer.
“I thought the upstairs was cool,” Cook said. “I think there was always some thought of, this could be really, you know, beautiful up here.
“When I approached Charles, he said, you know, we’ll figure it out,” Cook continued. “Someday, it’ll make sense.”
They began work on clearing out and cleaning up the second floor, and they continue to work toward transforming it into apartments again. But a funny thing happened on the way to that end goal — Olson saw an opportunity to use the main floor. A renegotiated lease consolidated the Independent Review operation into just two offices on the main floor, leaving the rest of the space open.
“(The Independent Review) was in here entirely,” Cook said of the main floor. “So we never planned on doing anything down here, and part of the discussion was, well, you know, the paper has been here for 130 years, hopefully they’ll stay. And, boy, things changed.”
A creative opportunity
The downstairs space opening up got Olson’s creative instinct kicked in. Initially, they thought of preparing the front of the building for individual office or retail space, with the back of the building being an open common space that could be shared by all of the future tenants, both commercial and residential.
“That sort of spiraled into the idea of doing something that was kind of like a boutique, hotel lobby, someplace that you would, if you were staying in a really fancy hotel, what the lobby might be like, but on a very small scale,” Olson said.
Collectors of used and antique items of all sorts, Olson and Cook, dipped into their stored items and used their fondness for repurposing items to create the space.
“And then, once we got it built, or started building it, it turned into, well, this is kind of a cool space,” Olson said. “Maybe people would want to rent it. We were like, well, if we’re going to do that, we already have the experience with rental venues, we know how that works, we might as well just turn it into an hourly rental venue, which then, as we started having people coming to look at it, they asked, can we use the front space, too? And then the whole front and side of the building got into it.”
So the Independent Review remains a tenant, occupying two side rooms, but the rest of the main floor is rental space.
As Olson, Cook and their crew of handymen performed their makeover, passersby on main street stopped to peer into the front windows and wondered what was going on, they said. Those questions — “What is it?” and “Who’s in there now?” — continue, but the Captain’s Club’s availability for meetings and other gatherings has spread through word of mouth.
They also plan an open house for 4-7 p.m. Saturday, April 22, to let more of the public tour the building and have their questions answered. And maybe schedule an event for the space?
The front of the building can be set up with tables to accommodate up to 40 people. Two side offices provide smaller meeting spaces for eight to 10, and the back room with its sort of bar/lounge themed meeting area can accommodate seating for about 25.
“Different events that would be suitable here, I would say graduations, retirement parties, fancy dinner parties, birthdays or any kind of celebration,” Cook said. “Game nights, we do have one group already that does a weekly game night here, and we have special rates for those recurring things.”
Like the imagination that spawned the Captain’s Club, its future seems limited only to the creativity of those who might want to rent it.