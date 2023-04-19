Downtown Litchfield gained a meeting and event space earlier this year, though the space has seemingly garnered as many questions as customers in its first couple months of operations.

The Captain’s Club opened to its first event at 217 Sibley Ave. N. in February. Since then, the renovated office space-turned-event facility has been host to bridal showers and baby showers, small group meetings, a birthday party and other events. Two weddings and their receptions are on the calendar for later this year.

