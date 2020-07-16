The Cervin family of Darwin has been named Meeker County’s 2020 Farm Family of the Year by the University of Minnesota.
The Cervin farmstead was purchased in 1947 by Corey Cervin’s grandfather, Harlan. The farm is where Corey’s father, Gary, grew up. Gary started farming with his father full time right out of high school and continues to farm full time today. Over the years, the farm has raised cattle and hogs as well as corn, soybeans, small grains and canning crops.
Corey has helped on the farm since childhood. After graduating from North Dakota State University with a crop and weed science degree, Corey worked as an agronomist and helped on the farm as much as possible. In 2006, he started to become more involved in the family operation. Corey expanded the farm’s land base and in 2014 he left his off-farm employment and joined the farming business full time.
Currently, the Cervin farm raises corn and soybeans and feeds out 50 to 60 head of dairy steers annually. The farm is also home to a variety of 4-H animals. The Cervins are committed to being good stewards of the land by using the latest, as well as time-tested, technology.
Corey’s wife, Kris, is an oncology pharmacist and helps on the farm when time permits. The couple has three children: Cade, Carson and Kalle. Gary’s wife, Kathy, is a retired nurse and assists the operation when needed.
Corey is a director on the Central Counties Co-op board, a member of the AgCountry nominating committee and a member of his church council. He also maintains his Certified Crop Advisor certification. Kris is a member of several professional organizations related to her career. She is also a volunteer at her church and with 4-H. Gary is a past director on several co-op boards, and Kathy volunteers at the local hospital, an assisted living community, and her church.
Though COVID-19 has forced cancellation of the annual Minnesota Farmfest, where the awards are presented each August, this year’s honorees will be celebrated in an online video tribute. The recognition, led by University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel, will be available at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at mnfarmfamilies.cfans.umn.edu.
Honored families are chosen, one per county, by local University of Minnesota Extension committees based on their demonstrated commitment to their communities and to enhancing and supporting agriculture.
“We’ll miss the face-to-face ceremony for the 2020 Farm Families of the Year, but nothing diminishes the pride we take in celebrating their accomplishments,” said Extension Dean Bev Durgan. “These families represent the best in agriculture. They’re innovative and dedicated to their communities; they are stewards of the land.”
A complete list of the 2020 Farm Families of the Year is available at mnfarmfamilies.CFANS.umn.edu.
Along with Farmfest, University units sponsoring the recognition event include University of Minnesota Extension, Minnesota Agricultural Experiment Station, the College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences, and the College of Veterinary Medicine.