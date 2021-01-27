Christianson PLLP, a certified public accountant firm with a branch office in Litchfield, recently announced leadership changes.
Joel Gratz became managing partner on Jan. 1, according a news release from the firm.
Gratz has been with Christianson since 1996, becoming a partner in 2003 and chief financial officer in 2012. He most recently was serving as director of taxation at Christianson, with more than 24 years of experience specializing in business and individual taxation, including estate and succession planning.
"I’m confident that with his skills, knowledge and experience he will successfully lead the Firm into the next decade,” said John Christianson, who founded the firm in 1987 and had been serving as managing partner. “I look forward to working with him and the rest of the team for a smooth transition and into the future as we continue to provide exceptional client service.”
Christianson leaves the managing partner role and transitions to a role with the Minnesota Governor’s Council on Biofuels. He will continue to focus on the agricultural and renewable energy communities, including direct management of system solutions and benchmarking teams.
With Gratz’s transition to managing partner, Bradley Peterson will take over the role of CFO for Christianson PLLP.
Peterson has been with Christianson since 2004, becoming a partner in 2007. Since then he has served on the firm’s quality control committee and has been the compliance services director since 2015. He specializes in business consulting, audit, tax and accounting services for clients in a variety of industries, including renewable fuels, construction and manufacturing.