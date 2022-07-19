With the temperature in the mid-80s and rising humidity giving the day an uncomfortable tropical feel, Friday afternoon seemed a long way from December.
Except for the folks gathered at Turck’s Trees northeast of Litchfield. Inside the farm’s retail building and throughout the grounds, nearly 100 tree farmers from throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin were all about December — Christmas to be exact.
The group was participating in the Minnesota Christmas Tree Association’s 2022 Convention and Trade Show.
“It’s a good way to network with people and try and share ideas,” Joan Turck, who owns Turck’s Trees along with her husband Steve, said of the convention. “But you know, a lot of these people are like family. We’ve been together since the ’80s.”
The Turcks have plenty of knowledge to share about the Christmas tree industry. They started planting trees on their farm in 1981. This December will be their 35th year of offering cut and cut-your-own trees at their farm site.
The Christmas tree portion of their farm covers 90 acres and includes eight varieties of evergreens. In addition, they began offering landscape trees, both evergreen and shade, several years ago.
Of course, the Christmas tree sales operation is the most public-facing part of their farm, as hundreds of families visit every December to fulfill family traditions of picking a tree, along with visiting Santa and full-time resident reindeer Sparkle and Glitter, as well as finding holiday ornaments and home décor.
Last week was the second time MNCTA has brought its annual summer convention to the Turcks’ farm, having previously visited about 10 years ago. The convention included seminars on irrigation and watering trees, seedling plating and wreath making, as well as sessions on running a successful business and succession planning, and a few field tours.
“It gives us an opportunity not only to just network but to get information, because that is part of this learning process of being a tree farmer,” said Jan Donelson, executive director of the MNCTA. “A lot of times people will say the first 10 to 12 years (of business), you make an awful lot of mistakes, and they’re costly. So, you know, the association offers that ability to be able to help the new people coming in and transitioning some of the long-time people.”
Donelson has been executive director since 2005, taking the position after serving one year as president of the MNCTA Board of Directors.
She operates a Christmas tree farm at Clear Lake, near St. Cloud. She started in the business as a part-time employee 45 years ago at another Minnesota tree farm. She went to college to become a teacher, but when she graduated, the job market was tight, so she opted to return to the tree business, eventually starting her own farm. It wasn’t a traditional career path, she said, but it worked well for her family, which came to include nine children, all of whom grew up on the farm and in the business.
“The whole process ended up being really interesting,” she said. “I didn’t know how to do accounting, so took a lemonade stand (idea) and converted that lesson into creating something for myself. I figured, you know, if I’m doing it wrong, someone will tell me. So it’s been a learning curve ever since.”
That’s why it’s so important to Donelson to be involved in the MNCTA, she said, because she’s learned a lot — continues to learn a lot — about the business, that she can pass on to others.
“It’s very rewarding if you’re really in to family and that lifestyle,” Donelson said. “It’s a kind of a unique business, and you don’t find it everywhere. I think, you know, that’s the paying it forward part of our lives, helping other people learn the business.”
Like most businesses these days, Christmas tree farmers face a laundry list of challenges, some of some of them longstanding, others that have arisen since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Association members attempt to share information in hopes of overcoming those challenges together, Donelson said.
“This business is very labor intensive,” she said of one immediate challenge. “And, of course, we all have a labor shortage. Plus, this isn’t something you just walk in and do. It’s a year-after-year process, and you get better and better every year.”
Climate issues and nuisances like deer feeding on evergreens also occupied conversation during the convention, as did merchandising issues — some of which were helped by the exhibitors in the trade show area set up in what is normally the Turck’s Trees wreath and tree showroom.
“It’s a good event, because you can get down to the nitty gritty and see how other people do things,” Joan Turck said.
The heat of July is apparently where the joy of December takes shape.