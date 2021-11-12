University of Minnesota Extension and Hutchinson Chamber of Commerce will play host to the 2022 Crop Management Input Seminar Friday, Dec. 10, at the Hutchinson Event Center.
This event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with educational speakers, agribusiness vendors, lunch and much more. Tickets are $20 through the event sponsors or the McLeod County Extension office.
Topics and speakers for the seminar include:
- Disruption Results in Opportunities - Mike Kutzke, Professional Training Services;
- Weed Control Update - 2022 - Dr. Tom Peters and Dave Nicolai, U of MN/NDSU Weed Scientist and U of MN Crops Extension Educator;
- Improving Fertilizer ROI with 4R Management - Jeff Vetsch, Researcher, University of Minnesota Southern Research and Outreach Center;
- Sometimes You Need a Hammer Instead of Pliers: Managing Corn Rootworms - Bruce Potter– Extension Integrated Pest Management Specialist;
- Positions for Profit in 2022 - Al Kluis, Director of Kluis Commodity Advisors
- The Hutchinson Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Committee also recognize the Ag Person of the Year during the seminar.
Pre-registration for the event is strongly encouraged by Dec. 1 by contacting the McLeod County Extension office. For more information, contact Karen Johnson, University of Minnesota Extension educator in McLeod County at 320-484-4303 or ande9495@umn.edu.