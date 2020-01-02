Doosan Bobcat Inc. announced Jan 2 that it has completed its acquisition of the BOB-CAT Mowers and the Steiner and Ryan brands of grounds maintenance equipment from Schiller Grounds Care Inc.
“We are pleased and proud to welcome the BOB-CAT, Steiner and Ryan team members into the Doosan Bobcat family,” said Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America. “We are bringing great people and strong brands into our organization to help further grow our business and reach more customers and markets.”
Doosan Bobcat announced the signing of a definitive agreement in December 2019 to acquire BOB-CAT Mowers and the Steiner and Ryan brands of grounds maintenance equipment, including the Johnson Creek, Wisconsin, manufacturing facility. Approximately 200 employees at the manufacturing facility and members of the distributor and dealer direct field sales and technical support teams will join Doosan Bobcat.
“A dedicated group has been working on the integration plans, and we are excited about what our expanded team and new brands will accomplish together,” said Ballweber. “This will position Doosan Bobcat to offer a broader range of quality products and solutions to our dealers, distributors and customers.”
The investment is part of Doosan Bobcat’s long-term, strategic growth initiatives as a global leader in the compact equipment industry, in addition to demonstrating its long-term commitment to employees and the communities in which it operates.
Doosan Bobcat has a manufacturing facility in Litchfield, where it was announced in November that the company would launch a $26 million expansion that eventually will lead to the hiring of 200 additional people at the plant.