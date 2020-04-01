Doosan Bobcat announced today it will shut down its Minnesota and North Dakota manufacturing facilities from April 6-20 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement is a result of the pandemic's effect on the global economy, according to a company news release. Uncertain business conditions and supply chain disruptions, as well as continuing preventive measures to protect employees and communities, all played a role in the decision.
“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt operations and is changing our way of life and how we work together,” said Doosan Bobcat North American President Mike Ballweber. “We are taking steps to respond to these changes brought on by this unprecedented crisis, as well as protecting our employees and preserving the strength of our businesses.”
Doosan Bobcat announced late last year it planned a massive expansion at its facility in Litchfield. The $26 million expansion was expected to create 200 new jobs at the plant.
The company said it is closely monitoring inventory levels, though the supply of available products is adequate to meet current orders and market demand. Doosan Bobcat will also continue to provide support and services to meet the needs of dealers and customers during this temporary suspension of production.
To protect the health and safety of employees, Doosan Bobcat has put in place a variety of preventive measures. This includes travel restrictions, remote working where possible, social distancing practices, increased cleaning and disinfecting of facilities, limited visitor access and other necessary steps, all of which remain in effect.
Doosan Bobcat will continue to follow all guidelines and directions from state and federal governments, with the goal of limiting the spread of the virus and its consequences to the communities in which it operates. The company will continue to monitor the situation and adjust plans, as necessary.