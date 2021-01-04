Dairy producers in the I-29 corridor and the United States have a new way of receiving information, thanks to the I-29 Moo University dairy consortium. Extension dairy specialists from each state develop each podcast for the twice monthly podcast.
“The podcast discusses current issues faced by dairy producers from economics and animal health, to forage, labor and farm programs,” say’s Kim Clark, Nebraska Dairy Educator, and one of three regular hosts for the program.
The first podcast was released on May 26 and featured Kim Clark, Minnesota Extension Educator Jim Salfer and Fred Hall, Iowa Extension dairy specialist, discussing information for dairy producers concerning the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. Other podcast topics to-date include heat stress, forage preservation and sampling, feeding strategies, animal activism, silage safety, risk management tools, reproduction, and quality assurance programs.
Podcasts are published every two weeks, and feature commentary by I-29 Moo University Extension dairy specialists in conversation with other dairy industry experts.
“Podcasts give dairy producers another avenue to receive timely, relevant dairy related information such as production practices, financial management and practical strategies, and they don’t have to attend a workshop or be in front of their computer,” said Salfer.
Hall adds that the discussions are driven by current topics and questions from producers. The podcast is geared toward dairy producers of all sizes from 20 cows to 10,000 cows.
“We hope that producers will interact with questions and comments that can help develop more programs,” Hall said.
Each episode is about 30 minutes and is available on the I-29 Moo University website (https://feeds.captivate.fm/i-29-moo-u/) as well as on each state’s dairy Extension website. Producers can also subscribe to the “I-29 Moo U Dairy Podcast” on iTunes, Spotify or any podcast player platform. Past episodes are archived, so listeners can tune in whenever they choose.
For more information, contact Kim Clark at kimclark@unl.edu or 402.472.6065; Jim Salfer at salfe001@umn.edu or 612.360.4506; or Fred M. Hall at fredhall@iastate.edu or 712.737.4230.