University of Minnesota Extension will offer a seminar on stress management for farmers and others in agriculture-related jobs.
"Building Resilience Through Connection" is a free program that will be offered from 7-9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 10, at Warner Lake Park near Clearwater.
Offered after the chaos of harvest and before the holiday season, the program will offer attendees ideas about setting healthy boundaries as well as increasing their resiliency to stress.
The evening's presenter, Emily Krekelberg, will address how communication and creating healthy boundaries are skills that can be developed with practice. The evening will be filled with discussion, sharing of resources, and exercises centered around utilizing the evening's strategies. Krekelberg shares “We know resilience is an important part of stress management, but the focus is usually on individual resilience. During the program, we will explore how our connections with others make us more resilient, with a focus on reconnecting after the busy harvest season and setting family boundaries as we head into the holiday season.”