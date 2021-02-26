Understanding the many resources available to beginning farmers can be overwhelming and difficult to navigate. The University of Minnesota Extension will host a public webinar with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency in Minnesota on Thursday, March 4.
The 45-minute presentation will include speakers from Minnesota FSA, Risk Management Agency (crop insurance), Rural Development, and Natural Resources Conservation Service on the programs and services available to beginning farmers. Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of each agency and the resources they can provide. Participants will also have the opportunity to ask questions of the USDA staff on the call.
The webinar will run from 12:30-1:30 p.m., and there is no charge for attendance, but preregistration is required at z.umn.edu/BeginningFarmerMeeting to get the webinar link.
This webinar is being offered as part of USDA’s Beginning Farmer Rancher Program. Beginning Farmers and Ranchers interested in learning more about what USDA has to offer can visit farmers.gov/newfarmers.
For more information contact Sarah Schieck Boelke (schi0466@umn.edu or 320-235-0726 ext. 2004) or Amber Roberts (AmberR@umn.edu or 218-236-2009).