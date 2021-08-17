Grove City Area C.A.R.E. recently received two bird houses and three bird feeders from Heartland Consumers Power District.
The donation to C.A.R.E. acknowledges that bird-watching is a popular pastime for elderly adults, as it relieves stress, helps them reconnect with nature and is accessible for people with a range of abilities. It also provides sensory and memory benefits. This activity became especially important during the pandemic when residents were socially isolated.
Heartland Consumers Power District also donated bird seed, all part of the Public Power Month of Giving.
Heartland donated 115 bird feeders and 30 bird houses to 29 facilities in 19 communities. Local officials were also invited to join for presentations and be recognized as the hometown public power provider. Grove City employees and elected officials joined Heartland to present the items to C.A.R.E. staff and residents.
“Public power is all about serving the community. That’s our number one motivation,” said Heartland CEO Russell Olson. “What better way to serve Grove City than by going beyond our day-to-day electric work and making a difference.”
Heartland, a non-profit public power utility located in Madison, South Dakota, provides wholesale power as well as energy services and community development programs to the city of Grove City as well as other municipal electric utilities throughout the Midwest.