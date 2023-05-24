It’s clearly a challenging time to be getting into the real estate game, but Steve Knisley says he’s excited to open a new agency in his hometown.
And Knisley isn’t exactly a real estate novice.
He hasn’t be actively buying and selling properties in at least 15 years, but prior to that, as longtime residents know, he had a vibrant real estate.
“It’s not a good time (for real estate), but I have the mindset that if you can get through this time you can get through anytime,” Knisley said. “If you work hard, good things will happen. As luck would have it, I’m able to create some more work on my own, some development deals that kind of thing. Everybody wants to list and sell a house, but I can keep myself busy rather than relying on just listings.”
Knisley, who was born and raised in the Litchfield area, was a police officer in the metro area before pursuing a real estate career. He spent nearly two decades as a full-time agent and then owner after purchasing Meierhofer Real Estate in the early 1990s. During the economic downturn, he closed his agency, which he’d renamed Crow River Realty.
After leaving town, Knisley took a job in the sales department of a manufacturing company in Alexandria. When the company was sold, Knisley then tested and restored a law enforcement license he’d had prior to entering his real estate career. He took a job with the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, doing primarily boat and water patrol in the Park Rapids area.
Though a long way from home, he maintained his Litchfield connections through property he continued to co-own and manage, including the strip mall on East Highway 12 where #Goals Nutrition and CentraCare-Litchfield Dialysis clinic are located, and the Sonora’s/Jimmy’s Pizza building in the same area. He says he also had somewhat regular, though unplanned, interaction with Litchfield-area residents as they ventured north to enjoy the lakes in Hubbard County.
That continued connection to his hometown, along with the desire to be closer to his aging parents, drew Knisley back to Litchfield.
He and his partners — Dennis Rutledge and Keith Anderson — sold the Sonora’s property to the restaurant owners on Jan. 5. Though he’s no longer an owner, Knisley beams when he talks about transforming what had been the Eagles Club a dozen years ago into a building that currently houses a Mexican restaurant and a pizza place. In remodeling the building, Knisley basically gutted it and then made extensive use of old barnwood he’d reclaimed from a couple of structures in Meeker County to create the two-site restaurant.
He maintained those two buildings, and one other, after Crow River Realty closed. The third building, former home to Poppy Petal Floral and the Gilbert Dick Insurance Agency, now houses — after remodeling — his real estate office, out of which he operates as a contractor for Riverwood Realty. It’s an arrangement necessitated, Knisley explained, by his absence from real estate work. He must work under a broker for three years before he can become a broker.
“I’m very nervous about this,” Knisley said, because of the many unknowns of real estate, combined with rebuilding a list of clients. “There’s so many people in this town that I’ve sold properties over the years, even if a fraction remember me that had a good transaction and wanted to do it again, I’ll be successful.”
Still, he knows there could be slow times, especially in the beginning. But he has another project to fill those times. One of his first moves upon moving back to Litchfield was to purchase a house on North Swift Avenue. Constructed in the mid-1800s, the house had slowly fallen into disrepair.
“It was almost to the point where it needed tearing down, but I was approached by a guy to sell it for him,” Knisley said. “(The owner) was in a hurry … and we came to an agreement. And if you go by there, and if you take a picture you're gonna see, it's it looks like a disaster. But it was almost the point where it couldn't come back.
“But it's going to be a real showpiece, we are going to be renting it out by the day or week,” Knisley said. “This going to be one of the Litchfield’s first Airbnb or VRBO homes. It’s an opportunity for people who come to this city to do work, and rather than staying in a hotel, groups of three or four, they'll have a brand new home … that they can go and stay at, as a group, considerably cheaper than getting three or four rooms at the hotel.”
It's this kind of project, Knisley said, that illustrate the advantage spending some years away from Litchfield give him in the local real estate market.
“After this many years, coming back, I see a lot of differences,” Knisley said. “The people that stay here and haven't left, they probably think it's been real slow, you know, things aren't changing. I can see a new opportunity, rather than somebody driving by the same property day after day after day that there's nothing unique about it anymore.”
Knisley believes the real estate market will remain challenging until either interest rates or lumber prices decline – or both.
“Or, there’s a new world, where the new normal (is) that you’re just going to have to pay $300,000 for a starter home,” Knisley said. “I hope that’s not the case. I can’t see things costing that much, because, you now, a few years ago, they didn’t I just hope the price of materials goes down.”
Whatever might come, though, Knisley says he’s committed to the area again.
“I just want the word (out), ‘hey, you know what? I’m another option.’ You know, I’m that guy that will always answer my phone and follow through with whatever requests somebody has,” he said. “I’ve still got a lot of old school in me. I’m just … I like working hard.”