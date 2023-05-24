Steve Knisley

Steve Knisley spent several years as a real estate agent and owner of an agency in Litchfield in the late 1990s and early-2000s. After spending time away pursuing sales and law enforcement careers, Knisley is back to relaunch his real estate career.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRENT SCHACHERER

It’s clearly a challenging time to be getting into the real estate game, but Steve Knisley says he’s excited to open a new agency in his hometown.

And Knisley isn’t exactly a real estate novice.

