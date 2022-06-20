Property owners in Litchfield’s downtown historic district could receive financial assistance for building improvements.
But they will need to act quickly.
The Minnesota Main Street Economic Revitalization Program offers grants to property owners within defined commercial areas for repair or renovation of commercial properties. Grants can cover up to 30% of the project costs on work including building construction, landscaping and streetscaping, demolition and site preparation, architecture and engineering predesign and final design, infrastructure, accessibility improvements, and heating and air-condition, plumbing and electrical improvements.
Timing is crucial, however, as applicants must submit requests by 5 p.m. Friday, July 8.
Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development oversees the program, and it has partnered with Southwest Initiative Foundation.
SWIF has allocated $750,000 for grants in Litchfield’s Commercial Historic Downtown District. That area is defined as the 100, 200 and south half of the west side of North Sibley Avenue, as well as Second Street from alley to alley, and two properties on East Depot Street.
Businesses or property owners are eligible for up to $75,000 on a project with a cost of $250,000 or more. For projects with a total cost of less than $250,000, the grant will cover up to 30% of the total cost.
The grants are in reimbursement for projects with expenses dated May 1 of this year or later.
Applicants must meet several criteria, including the completion of an application form that provides information about workforce numbers, business finances, rental housing units in the building if applicable, and other information.
Among the Minnesota Main Street Economic Revitalization Program criteria:
- Grant applicants must own the property for which funds will be used to make improvements, and certify that all property taxes are paid.
- Work performed must be included in contractor’s bid obtained by the grant applicant.
- Contractors who work at the property must meet city zoning, historic design guidelines, building and building permit requirements.
- Improvements must be completed and reimbursement request documents provided to SWIF within one year of the grant approval.
- Grant funds can be put into an escrow account and used to pay for material preorders, or can be disbursed to the applicant by SWIF upon final inspection, invoice and proof of payment.