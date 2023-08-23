Meeker Cooperative Light & Power recently received a $19 million federal grant that will help expand its Vibrant Broadband service area in Meeker, Kandiyohi and Stearns counties.
The grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will benefit 458 individuals, 16 businesses, 124 farms and one educational facility in Vibrant Broadband’s service area and is part of $714 million in grants and loans aimed at providing reliable and affordable high-speed internet to rural residents, farmers and business owners across 19 states.
“We were elated to hear we received this grant,” Meeker Cooperative Light & Power Association Chief Executive Officer and General Manager Luke Johnson said. “This amount of funding allows Vibrant to fast-track our continued efforts of bringing broadband to rural area, desperately in need.”
The funding comes from the USDA’s ReConnect program, now in its fourth cycle, and is part of President Biden’s “Investing in America” agenda. The bipartisan infrastructure bill designated $65 billion for the “Internet for All” initiative to ensure universal high-speed internet access.
“High-speed internet is a key to prosperity for people who live and work in rural communities,” USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a news release. “Thanks to President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we can ensure that rural communities have access to the internet connectivity needed to continue to expand the economy from the bottom up and middle out and to make sure rural America remains a place of opportunity to live, work, and raise a family.”
Quality high-speed internet is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity, Johnson said.
“I equate broadband to electricity and water in homes today,” Johnson said. “It’s needed for our rural areas to prosper and grow. Staying in contact with family, telehealth, remote employment, precision agriculture, business and education all rely on quality broadband to meet daily needs. Broadband also allows for rural economic development, retaining and attracting businesses and residents in the area which in turn makes for a stable rural economy.”
Applying for the grant was no easy feat according to Johnson, noting that it was Vibrant’s second attempt to obtain funds from the ReConnect program.
Johnson and Chief Financial Officer Tony McCleary, collaborated with a team from the National Rural Telecommunication Cooperative and a federal grant writer who was subcontracted from the NRTC to help complete the application. This second attempt cost Meeker Cooperative $75,000 to develop.
“I think we checked all the boxes,” Johnson said. “These federal grants are highly competitive. There are a number of entities across the nation all going after the same pot of money. The application needed to demonstrate the immediate need for improved broadband access and align with grant guidelines. This time, our application fit well.”
Johnson noted that the broadband expansion will involve several steps.
“First the fiber route design must be completed in order to gather the proper permits, and environmental reviews,” he said. “From there the engineering needs to be complete to ensure everything works properly when the fiber is all connected. At that point construction of the mainline fiber will begin. Some of the fiber will be buried and some will be installed above ground on existing powerlines. Once the mainline fiber is installed, the fiber needs to be spliced. Fiber from the road into homes, and businesses comes next, and once complete our Installers meet with the subscriber to make the connection in the home.”
Johnson anticipates construction will begin next summer with completion in 2026.
According to the USDA, since the beginning of the Biden-Harris Administration, the department has invested in 142 ReConnect projects that will bring high-speed internet access to 314,000 rural Americans.