Meeker Cooperative Light & Power recently received a $19 million federal grant that will help expand its Vibrant Broadband service area in Meeker, Kandiyohi and Stearns counties.

The grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will benefit 458 individuals, 16 businesses, 124 farms and one educational facility in Vibrant Broadband’s service area and is part of $714 million in grants and loans aimed at providing reliable and affordable high-speed internet to rural residents, farmers and business owners across 19 states.

Tags