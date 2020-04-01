Meeker County Economic Development Authority announced Wednesday it has created a business loan program to provide assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The EDA will provide an interest-free $5,000 loan for eligible businesses. Loan terms will be for 24 months, and repayment can be deferred for up to six months.
"It is the mission of the EDA to assist in stimulating the economy of Meeker County," the EDA news release said. "During this time of uncertain and stressful economic conditions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the EDA has created an emergency assistance loan fund for those Meeker County businesses that have been forced to close or significantly reduce their operations due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus."
Eligible businesses are cited in Gov. Tim Walz's executive order 20-04 and 20-08 and include restaurants, bars and cafes, as well as spas, salons and fitness centers.
For information about the loan program, call Lisa Graphenteen at lisa@dsi-services.com or 507-227-5402. The Business Assistance Loan application is also available on the EDA's website at https://meekercodevcorp.com.