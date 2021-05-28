Meeker in Motion, a countywide leadership program, is accepting applications for its nine-month program designed to inspire participants to learn and grow as a leader and build connections with other leaders in the county.
In its second season, Meeker in Motion is open to people who live or work in Meeker County and are interested in broadening their network, learning about Meeker County communities, and growing their professional and leadership skills.
Each of the nine sessions will include participating in professional leadership classes taught by University of Minnesota Extension leadership and civic engagement educators, as well visiting some local businesses and community sites.
“The program provides participants with new tools and skills to increase their effectiveness in their own business, organization and community, while also offering opportunities to learn about area businesses, local and county history, local and county government, health care, arts, education, agriculture, natural resources, and much more,” said Judy Hulterstrum, director of The Chamber serving the Meeker County Area.
Meeker in Motion began in 2019 as an initiative by a group of citizens from across Meeker County, who saw value in cultivating leadership in communities across Meeker County.
“Being involved with Meeker in Motion brought many ‘ah-hah’ moments during the leadership trainings and many, ‘I never knew that…’ moments when touring businesses in Meeker County,” said Marcia Provencher of Litchfield, who participated in the inaugural 2019-2020 Meeker in Motion program. “It was an inspiring experience.”
The 2020 program was postponed during the pandemic. However, based on demand by people interested in participating, the Meeker in Motion steering committee was eager to restart the program this year, Hulterstrum said.
“Our inaugural Meeker in Motion leadership training program was a success, and we are excited to bring this educational and engaging program back to Meeker County,” she said. “The nine-session leadership program brings community leaders together to understand the dynamics of the county's communities, make connections with area leaders, and expand leadership skills through training with the University of Minnesota Extension.”
Meeker in Motion participants will meet for nine sessions from September 2021 through May 2022.
Each session will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month in a different Meeker County community:
- Sept. 21: Dassel
- Oct. 19: Watkins
- Nov. 16: Grove City
- Dec. 21: Litchfield/Meeker County
- Jan. 18: Eden Valley
- Feb. 15: Darwin
- March 15: Cosmos/Cedar Mills
- April 19: Forest City/Kingston
- May 17: Litchfield
Leadership education topics will include: Understanding Your Personal Leadership Style; Group Dynamics: Building and Leading Committees that Work; Leading with your Strengths; Bridging Generational Trends; Navigating and Leading Through Conflict; and Visionary Leadership and Action.
Attending all nine training sessions is mandatory. Tuition for the program is $450. The cost includes the UMN Extension leadership training and lunch at each of the nine sessions. Partial tuition assistance is available for qualifying participants.
Participation in the 2021-2022 Meeker in Motion program is limited to 24 people, and the deadline to apply is Aug. 1. A committee will review applications and notify all applicants by Aug. 9.
For more information and an application form, go to z.umn.edu/meekerinmotion, call 320-693-8184 or email meekerinmotion@gmail.com.