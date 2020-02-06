Media News Group, owner of the St. Paul Pioneer Press and dozens of other newspapers from coast to coast, has purchased the assets of Red Wing Publishing/Big Fish Works.
The purchase agreement includes the Hutchinson Leader and Litchfield Independent Review, the International Falls Journal, and a cluster of weekly newspapers in the western suburbs of the Twin Cities.
The west-metro papers included in the sale are the Lakeshore Weekly News, the Chanhassen Villager, Chaska Herald, Eden Prairie News, Jordan Independent, Shakopee Valley News, Prior Lake American and the Savage Pacer.
Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The sale closed Wednesday.