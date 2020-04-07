The Sustainable Farming Association's Lake Agassiz Chapter will offer a series of free educational programs broadcast through Facebook Live.
The events are planned for 6 p.m. Thursdays from April 9 to May 21. A live Q&A with farmers will follow each event.
No registration necessary. To join, search for Sustainable Farming Association Lake Agassiz Chapter on Facebook. RSVP to the event and "like" the page. Live broadcasts will be recorded and kept available on the Sustainable Farming Association's Facebook page. Whether a backyard farmer or one with hundreds of acres, the programs aim to be encouraging and inspiring. The workshops:
April 9 – Starting Vegetable Transplants: Ryan Pesch from Lida Farm will share how to start your own transplants successfully to fill your garden this year.
April 16 – Care of Chicks: Kelsey Wulf of Westmill Farm will go over all you need to know to prepare for and care for chicks to start your own flock of laying hens.
April 23 – Pastured Poultry: Brittney Johnson will talk about the pros and cons of raising poultry on pasture. She has experience with ducks, geese, and chickens. She will also answer any sheep questions!
April 30 – Plan your Garden for Seed Saving: Zachary Paige of North Circle Seeds will go over how to set your garden or farm up for success when looking to save seeds. What crosses with what? Question-and-Answer session planned.
May 7 – Tortillas from Scratch: Lost Farm will do a live demonstration, a cook-along, step by step to get great tortillas at home. We will use whole corn as well as dry masa (you can pick up at any grocery store to participate). Nothing beats a fresh tortilla and the process is an ancient tradition everyone should know.
May 14 – Cover Cropping for Gardeners: Amy Beckman will discuss using cover crops in vegetable production for weed suppression and soil building. She will talk about how she uses cover crops in between production areas for walkways. All questions about vegetable production welcome.
May 21 – Community Gardening: Jen Walla will talk about community safety practices for growing your Victory Garden in a collaborative community garden setting during social distancing. What concerns and precautions need to be considered? How can we work together to make sure we have a safe community food supply? Jen will discuss some topics and have time for questions and sharing ideas.