Tek Etch employees recently delivered 1,066 pounds of food to the Meeker Emergency Food Shelf.
The Litchfield manufacturing facility's 50 employees participated in the food drive that ran Nov. 4-22, donating both items for both people and pets. Their goal was to fill the back of the Tek Etch pickup. By the end of the drive, 370 pounds of pet food and 696 pounds of items for people had been collected.
Those who delivered the food to the food shelf included Cari Warner, Kim Furuseth and Nancy Humlicek.