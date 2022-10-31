The blast of an air horn filled the air around Lake Ripley Elementary School Thursday morning.
And each blast was accompanied by the smiles and giggles of dozens of students who stood in the school parking lot, waiting their turn to climb into the cab of a snowplow truck and pull the cord that would release the low, powerful “hooonnnnkk” of the horn.
One could say it was the sound of careers being formed.
The students were participating in “touch a truck,” an event planned by The Chamber serving the Meeker County Area as part of Minnesota Manufacturing Month. And the two snowplow trucks parked the Lake Ripley Elementary parking lot were provided by one of the city’s larger manufacturers, Towmaster Trailers and Towmaster Truck Equipment, who make the truck bodies in addition to trailers of all sorts.
“We saw some other Chambers doing touch-a-truck … and we thought it would be a fun thing to do, a good way to promote our manufacturing,” Chamber Executive Director Judy Hulterstrum said. “So we asked (Towmaster) if they would bring a truck over, and they graciously agreed.”
In addition to the touch-a-truck event, which ran throughout Thursday morning, giving all Lake Ripley students in kindergarten through fourth grade an opportunity to see the work of a local manufacturer, The Chamber also sponsored a coloring contest and featured local manufacturing on its weekly program on KLFD radio.
“We’re just trying to encourage kids (to consider) going into technical institutions,” Hulterstrum said. “A lot of them this morning are telling me, ‘Well, my dad is a welder,’ and ‘My dad does this,’ so we’re glad to have that, but we need to have more so we raise awareness of these kinds of careers.”
Lake Ripley Principal Chris Olson said he appreciated the touch-a-truck effort, which, even though simple, gave young students exposure to a different kind of career track than they might otherwise receive.
“I just think this is so cool for our kids to be able to see this and climb up in a truck,” Olson said. “These types of manufacturing jobs, hands-on stuff, you know, I just don’t think there’s enough (discussion) about them.”
“You can never start too early to introduce them to this kind of work,” said Tim Erickson, truck equipment sales manager at Towmaster.
And that’s not just a manufacturer tooting their own horn.
There were plenty of elementary students who wanted to do that.
“We’ll let them keep doing it until we run out of air,” said Josh Paulson, who works in truck equipment sales at Towmaster, raising his voice to be heard over another blast from the horn. “It might not take very long.”