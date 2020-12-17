Towmaster Trailers recently conducted a blood drive in support of the American Red Cross, during which 40 people donated 25 pints of blood.
“We’re grateful to have had such a successful blood drive, especially given that it was our first one,” said Tonya Fuller, human resources manager at Towmaster Trailers. “We look forward to hosting more blood drives in the future.”
The American Red Cross has an ongoing need for blood and platelet donations. This year, in light of uncertainties surrounding COVID-19, many people who would normally donate on a regular basis have not kept their appointments.
By supporting the Red Cross, Towmaster bolstered local blood bank reserves that are used to save lives. Donations are used for a number of lifesaving treatments including surgeries, cancer treatments, chronic illness and traumatic injuries.
The American Red Cross is testing all donations for antibodies. This blood drive gave local Litchfield residents information about their antibodies. Those who have the antibodies are encouraged to go back to the American Red Cross for plasma donations, and to continue to donate throughout the pandemic. Information suggests that convalescent plasma could help some coronavirus patients – especially those who are seriously ill.