Two economic development professionals have joined the Mid-Minnesota Development Commission to assist the Kandiyohi, McLeod, Meeker, and Renville county region with recovery from the economic injuries resulting from current pandemic.
Rick Bonlender of Olivia began with the MMDC on Aug. 24 and Michelle Marotzke of Willmar joined on Sept. 28. Both professionals are available to assist businesses, nonprofits, and local units of government to increase resilience through strategic planning; strengthen local supply chains; and pursue grants that will support infrastructure projects and other initiatives that increase resources for area residents. They will also be integral to the development of the region’s updated Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy, which is designed to guide capacity-building and foster economic prosperity throughout the region and helps our region leverage federal dollars for infrastructure projects that support local jobs.
Bonlender joins the MMDC after a successful career in the finance industry. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Augsburg College, as well as a Master’s in Business Administration from Metropolitan State University. In addition to his work with MMDC, he is an active Economic Development Authority member for the city of Olivia.
Marotzke brings a wealth of customer service, training, and marketing experience to the agency. She has an Associate of Applied Science degree in Finance and Credit Management, a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Business Management, and a Master of Business Administration degree from Southwest Minnesota State University. In addition to her new MMDC role, Marotzke has been active on the Kandiyohi County and city of Willmar Economic Development Commission, is a Junior Achievement volunteer, and is an alum and continuing supporter of Willmar’s Vision 2040 Leadership Program.
To learn more about the MMDC’s economic recovery-focused efforts, call 320-235-8504 or visit mmrdc.org.