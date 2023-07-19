Litchfield’s dog-loving community has discovered a haven for their furry friends, courtesy of an enterprising 23-year-old. Kailey Golberg opened Perfect Pooches Dog Grooming in May, and the business has quickly become a popular destination for canine pampering needs.

Golberg’s path to dog grooming began after she graduated from Waconia High School in 2017 and enrolled in the licensed practical nursing program at Ridgewater College. But she soon felt a calling beyond her initial career choice and made a pivotal decision in 2018 to pursue her love for animals, joining Petco as a retail associate.

