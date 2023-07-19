Litchfield’s dog-loving community has discovered a haven for their furry friends, courtesy of an enterprising 23-year-old. Kailey Golberg opened Perfect Pooches Dog Grooming in May, and the business has quickly become a popular destination for canine pampering needs.
Golberg’s path to dog grooming began after she graduated from Waconia High School in 2017 and enrolled in the licensed practical nursing program at Ridgewater College. But she soon felt a calling beyond her initial career choice and made a pivotal decision in 2018 to pursue her love for animals, joining Petco as a retail associate.
Determined to excel in her craft, Golberg completed the seven-month grooming training program in three months. Her drive and innate connection with dogs allowed her to thrive in the challenging environment, she said.
Despite her success at Petco, Golberg’s dissatisfaction with the corporate world led her to seek a new path. She believed that prioritizing profits over the well-being of animals went against her core values. Determined to create a nurturing environment that put the needs of dogs first, she briefly worked at Dana’s Dog Spa in Hutchinson before embarking on her own entrepreneurial journey in Litchfield.
“I wanted to work for myself. I knew I wanted to create a healthy environment for both the dogs and people who work there,” Golberg said.
Starting from scratch, she faced a steep learning curve when it came to the business side of pet grooming.
“I had to learn on the fly about the business aspects, but my love for dogs kept me going,” she said.
Most days at Perfect Pooches, which she opened in May in downtown Litchfield, Golberg dedicates her expertise to grooming four to seven dogs, ensuring each one receives personalized care and attention. With a commitment to efficiency and quality, she ensures most dogs are in and out within one to two hours, leaving them looking and feeling their absolute best.
Golberg said the highlight of her day is the moment pet parents arrive to pick up their freshly groomed dogs. Witnessing the excitement and joy of dogs reuniting with their owners is immensely satisfying for her, reminding her of the special bond shared between humans and their furry companions.
“The dogs get so excited to show their parents how they look and feel. I feel special to be able to witness that moment, multiple times a day,” Golberg said.
That commitment to excellence and reputation for personal service has boosted demand for Perfect Pooches’ service.
“Before opening, the wait list was three weeks out. Currently, I am booked one- and one-half weeks out,” she said.
Perfect Pooches Dog Grooming offers an extensive range of services, including breed-specific grooming, haircuts, baths, nail trims, ear cleaning, teeth brushing, anal gland expressing and even pet photography.
“I enjoy capturing the dogs’ transformations after grooming, especially during the holiday season,” Golberg said.
As the sole employee of her business, she acknowledges the sacrifices she has made but remains optimistic about the future.
“I’ve had to cut back on things I want, but I’m focused on providing the best for my clients. Hopefully, in time, I’ll be able to expand and offer more,” Golberg said.
Beyond her entrepreneurial pursuits, Kailey envisions a future where she can make an even greater impact.
“I dream of having a farm where I can rescue senior dogs from shelters, giving them a loving home for their final days,” she said.
Through grassroots marketing efforts, including distributing flyers, appearing on the “Litchfield Experience” podcast, and creating a Facebook page, Golberg has increased her visibility in the community.
Golberg said she embraces each day with gratitude and excitement, cherishing the opportunity to run her own business and contribute to the Litchfield community. Her three dogs, who accompany her to work daily, remind her of the joy that comes from fulfilling her lifelong dream.
“In nine short weeks, I’ve serviced 206 clients and 253 dogs. I just want to thank everyone for supporting my small business,” Golberg said.