Who’s your favorite … ?
The people have spoken.
This special edition turns the spotlight on winners of the Litchfield Independent Review’s first Readers’ Choice Awards.
In August, the Independent Review began asking readers to vote for their favorites in more than 50 categories — from hamburger to chicken dinner, and bank teller to bartender — and readers were pretty eager to share their opinions.
More than 2,000 votes were cast in the more than 50 categories. Voting was conducted online at www.independentreview.net, as well as in print in the Meeker County Advertiser.
The top two (more if there were ties) finishers in each category are listed on following pages.
Several businesses earned top finishes in more than one category.
When he and his wife opened Herradura Family Mexican Restaurant in January 2017, Luis Alvarez told an Independent Review reporter he wanted the restaurant to be one of the best within a 45-mile radius.
“I think the freshness of the food will make it stand out,” Alvarez said then.
And voters in the 2020 Readers' Choice Awards balloting agreed that Herradura does, indeed, stand out. They named the restaurant their Favorite Mexican Resaturant and Favorite Date Place in the Meeker County area.
Meanwhile, Alvarez himself earned recognition as Favorite Bartender, which might not surprise many who have met the outgoing, energetic man, who prior to opening Herradura had been managing restaurants for a decade.
“I like to be around people,” Alvarez said. “I like to know people, to take care of people. I have always like serving others.”
Litchfield American Legion also was a top vote-getter in multiple categories, winning for Best Hamburger and Favorite Sports Bar.
Swan’s Café was another multiple winner among hospitality categories, taking a top finish in for Favorite Breakfast with its breakfast skillet, and Favorite Pie.
McDonald’s in Litchfield landed three first-place finishes, for Favorite Fast Food Restaurant, Fastest Drive-Thru Service and Favorite French Fries.
Top-notch service also was called out in the voting, where Family Fare Supermarket received recognition for Favorite Customer Service. Darwin Municipal Liquor Store received honorable mention recognition in the category.
Family Fare also earned a top finish for Favorite Place to Buy Groceries, in addition to an honorable mention for Favorite Meat Market, where Ziegenhagen Meats earned top spot.
On the following pages, you can read what many of your friends and neighbors proclaimed as their “favorite.” And you can use it as a guide to choosing a restaurant or service provider.
And, of course, you can disagree with the voters — and remember to cast your ballot in the Readers' Choice Award voting next year.
Everyone has their favorites. So without further ado, find out who the Litchfield-area favorites are in the 2020 Readers' Choice Awards below. The results were culled from online and print voting in more than 50 categories in the Independent Review's Readers' Choice balloting.
FAVORITE ACCOUNTANT
Winner: Karen McCarthy, Accountant
Honorable Mention: Christensen, Nicholson
FAVORITE ANTIQUE STORE
Winner: Sibley Antiques
Honorable Mention: Lost & Found, Eden Valley
FAVORITE ASSISTED LIVING
Winner: Ecumen of Litchfield — Gloria Dei
Honorable Mention: Meeker Manor Rehabilitation Center
FAVORITE AUTO BODY SHOP
Winner: Davis Auto Body Shop
Honorable Mention: Northland Body & Paint
FAVORITE AUTO MECHANIC
Winner: Andy Miller, Miller Automotive LLC
Honorable Mention: Randy at Randy's Repairs
FAVORITE BANK TELLER AND WHERE
Winner: Bev at Center Bank
Honorable Mention: MidCountry Bank
FAVORITE BARTENDER AND WHERE
Winner: Luis at Herraduras
Honorable Mention: Cheyenne at the Litchfield Eagles Club
FAVORITE BINGO PLACE
Winner: Muddy Crow, Litchfield
Honorable Mention: Litchfield Eagles Club
FAVORITE BOWL OF SOUP AND WHERE
Winner: Wisconsin Cheese at the American Legion
Honorable Mention: Wild Rice at Parkview Grille Grill
FAVORITE BREAKFAST AND WHERE
Winner: Breakfast Skillet at Swan's Cafe
Honorable Mention: Omelets at Tavern on Main Street
FAVORITE CABLE/INTERNET PROVIDER
Winner: Nuvera
Honorable Mention: Meeker Cooperative Light Association
FAVORITE CAR WASH
Winner: Central Counties Co-op Cenex
Honorable Mention: Speedway
FAVORITE CELEBRATION/FESTIVAL
Winner: Litchfield Watercade
Honorable Mention: Twine Ball Day, Darwin
FAVORITE CHICKEN AND WHERE
Winner: Peter's Ribs and Catering, Litchfield
Honorable Mention: V's Grill, Darwin
FAVORITE CHIROPRACTOR
Winner: Patten Chiropractic Center, Litchfield
Honorable Mention: Tim Kinsella Chiropractic
FAVORITE CHURCH DINNER
Winner: Church of St. Philip
Honorable Mention: Cornerstone Church
FAVORITE COFFEE SHOP
Winner: Bikes by Bob Coffee Shop
Honorable Mention: Mimi's Cafe
FAVORITE CONVENIENCE STORE
Winner: Speedway
Honorable Mention: Casey's
FAVORITE CUSTOMER SERVICE AND WHERE
Winner: Family Fare Supermarket
Honorable Mention: Darwin Municipal
FAVORITE DATE PLACE
Winner: Herradura Family Mexican Restaurant
Tie for Honorable Mention: Sonora's Mexican Restaurant
FAVORITE DENTIST
Winner: Drs. Solbrack, Swenson, Haugo at Litchfield Family Dental
Honorable Mention: Dr. Amber Cziok at Sibley Dental
FAVORITE EMPLOYER
Winner: Peter's Signs
Tie for Honorable Mention: Custom Products
FAVORITE EYE CARE PROVIDER
Winner: Katie Tancabel O.D., Litchfield Eye Center
Honorable Mention: Dr. Nagel, Fischer Laser Eye
FAVORITE FAMILY FUN SPOT
Winner: Starlite Drive-In Theater
Honorable Mention: Lake Ripley Campgrounds
FAVORITE FAST FOOD RESTAURANT
Winner: McDonald's
Honorable Mention: Taco John's
FASTEST DRIVE-THRU SERVICE
Winner: McDonald's
Honorable Mention: Culver's
FAVORITE FISH FRY
Winner: St. Philips Catholic Church
Honorable Mention: American Legion
FAVORITE FLORIST
Winner: Essence of Flowers/ESSENCE BOUTIQUE
Honorable Mention: Stockman's Greenhouse & Garden Center
FAVORITE FRENCH FRIES AND WHERE
Winner: McDonald's
Honorable Mention: Muddy Crow
FAVORITE FROZEN TREAT AND WHERE
Winner: Mint Oreo Blizzard at Dairy Queen
FAVORITE GARDEN CENTER
Winner: Stockman's Greenhouse & Garden Center
Honorable Mention: Runnings
FAVORITE GOLF COURSE AND HOLE
Winner: Litchfield Golf Course
Honorable Mention: Island Pine Golf Club, Atwater
FAVORITE HAIR STYLIST/BARBER
Winner: Brenda and Debby at Shears to You
Honorable Mention: Emily at Backyard Salon
FAVORITE HAMBURGER AND WHERE
Winner: Litchfield American Legion
Honorable Mention: Parkview Grille
FAVORITE HEALTH CARE PROFESSIONAL
Winner: Dr. Cassie Bulau at Meeker Memorial Hospital
Honorable Mention: Bridley Boese, RN, CNP at ACMC
FAVORITE INSURANCE AGENT
Winner: Jason Tibbits
Honorable Mention: Anderson Insurance
FAVORITE LAW FIRM
Winner: Dolan & Besser
Honorable Mention: Wood & Rue PLLP
FAVORITE MASSAGE THERAPIST AND WHERE
Winner: Michaella Nelson at Kneaded Relief Massage
Honorable Mention: Colleen at Heavenly Hands
FAVORITE MEAT MARKET
Winner: Ziegenhagen Meats
Honorable Mention: Family Fare Supermarket
FAVORITE MEXICAN RESTAURANT
Winner: Herradura Family Mexican Restaurant
Honorable Mention: Sonora's Mexican Restaurant
FAVORITE NAIL SALON SPA
Winner: Da-Vi Nails
Honorable Mention: Backyard Tan
FAVORITE PIE AND WHERE
Winner: Swan's Cafe
Honorable Mention: Rhubarb Pie at Mimi's Cafe
FAVORITE PIZZA AND WHERE
Winner: Pizza Hut
Honorable Mention: Pepperoni Pizza at Jimmy's Pizza
FAVORITE PLACE TO BUY A VEHICLE
Winner: Davis Motors Inc
Honorable Mention: Litchfield Chrysler Center
FAVORITE PLACE TO BUY APPLIANCES
Winner: Sear's Hometown Store
Honorable Mention: The HomeSource Store Inc.
FAVORITE PLACE TO BUY FLOORING
Winner: Huikko's Custom Tile and Flooring
Honorable Mention: Tom's Carpet Kingdom
FAVORITE PLACE TO BUY GROCERIES
Winner: Family Fare Supermarket
Honorable Mention: Walmart Supercenter
FAVORITE PLACE TO BUY TIRES
Winner: Binsfeld Tire
Honorable Mention: Miller Automotive LLC
FAVORITE PLUMBER/HVAC
Winner: Rick's Plumbing & Heating
Honorable Mention: Dave Johnson
FAVORITE REAL ESTATE AGENT AND WHERE
Winner: Pat Raiber, ReMax
Honorable Mention: Kim Olson, ReMax
FAVORITE SANDWICH AND WHERE
Winner: Muffaletta at Parkview Grille
Honorable Mention: Tavern on Main
FAVORITE SCHOOL BUS DRIVER
Winner: Jessie Jensrud at Hick's
Honorable Mention: Bob Powers at Hick's
FAVORITE SPORTS BAR
Winner: Litchfield American Legion
Honorable Mention: Muddy Cow - Litchfield