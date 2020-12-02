City Administrator David Cziok on Tuesday announced new lobby hours for Litchfield City Hall.
The hours are a temporary change that likely will last through the end of December, Cziok said, and they are in response to rising COVID-19 case numbers.
The City Hall lobby will be open two days a week, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. The lobby will be closed all other days of the week.
City staff will maintain their regular office hours -- 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. And people with questions can contact various staff members by calling the City Hall main number at 320-693-7201.