Though in-person Extension meetings, events and classes are canceled until June 30, we are still working in your communities and bringing online education and resources to all Minnesotans.
Spring plant sale canceled
The McLeod County Extension Master Gardeners and Hutchinson Garden Club have decided to cancel the Spring Plant Sale originally planned for Saturday, May 16. We did not make this decision lightly, but we acknowledge the seriousness of COVID-19 and respect the guidelines set forth by Gov. Tim Walz and the University of Minnesota Extension.
Have plant or garden related questions? Please reach out to the Master Gardeners and the Extension office! We are available by phone at the McLeod County Extension office at (320) 484-4303 and the Meeker County Extension Office at (320) 693-5275. Email Extension Educator Karen Johnson at ande9495@umn.edu or submit a question to our inquiry form at https://z.umn.edu/hortaginquiryform.
Plans underway for 2020 Alfalfa Harvest Alert Project
University of Minnesota Extension is working with the Central Minnesota Forage Council, agribusinesses and farmers on the Alfalfa Harvest Alert Project again this year. Cooperator sites have been arranged in Stearns, Benton, Morrison, and Wright counties. Information will also be shared from McLeod, and Sibley counties, similar to what has been done in the past. The goal of this project is to encourage farmers to stay in tune with their fields related to their feed needs and past experiences.
This project kicks off when alfalfa reaches between 14 to 16 inches tall. Project cooperators will sample fields Monday and Thursday mornings. Generally, when alfalfa gets around 24 inches tall, we can expect to start seeing buds. With alfalfa, the bud stage is usually when forage quality is in the range for better quality dairy hay and harvest takes place provided weather cooperates. Normally the last 10 days of May is when harvest occurs, but this varies based on the weather and winter injury. Last year alfalfa sample collection started on May 14 and ended on June 6.
Clipped samples are tested to determine Relative Feed Value, Neutral Detergent Fiber, and other alfalfa quality factors related to harvest decisions. Quality and maturity will also be estimated through an equation called the “Predictive Equation for Alfalfa Quality.." This process uses the stage of maturity and height of the tallest stems to estimate RFV and NDF.
The RFV numbers correspond to what you could expect from a fresh cut sample lab test. Due to forag-e and harvest losses, there could be a 15 to 25 point drop from what the fresh cut sample test or PEAQ chart indicates. So if your goal was 175 RFV, you might start harvesting when the fresh cut test of PEAQ chart indicates 200 RFV. Consider your own nutrition goals and past experience when deciding on the proper time to harvest alfalfa.
The Alfalfa Harvest Alert Project information will be shared with KASM 1150 AM and KTLF 960 AM radio in the Stearns, Benton, and Morrison county area. Internet users can search for “Minnesota Crop News” for posted information, or call Nathan Drewitz at 608-515-4414 to get the latest updated results from the project. Other counties will be working with other radio stations and information access points. Questions about this project can be referred to me at the phone number listed. We appreciate the hard work by all of the farm and agribusiness cooperators and sponsors for this project.
Source: By Nathan Drewitz, University of Minnesota Extension
Extension continues to serve
Like many other businesses across our area, the Extension office has closed its doors to the public to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. However, we want to let you know that we are here to serve you! Currently, staff is working remotely and are available to help you with any of your 4-H, Agriculture or Horticulture questions. Our customer service hours are Monday through Friday; 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
All 4-H related questions should be directed to McLeod County 4-H Extension Educator Darcy Cole at dacole@umn.edu or Meeker County 4-H Extension Educator Cassidy Martin at ctmartin@umn.edu.
If you have any questions or program ideas related to Agriculture or Horticulture, feel free to contact McLeod and Meeker County Extension Educator Karen Johnson at ande9495@umn.edu or submit a question to our inquiry form at https://z.umn.edu/hortaginquiryform.
Another 24-7 resource available is the University of Minnesota Extension website. Simply type extension.umn.edu into your browser to access unlimited informational resources at your fingertips.
If you would you like to chat over the phone, call us at the McLeod County Extension Office at (320) 484-4334 and the Meeker County Extension Office at (320) 693-5275. We are here to continue to serve you! 4-H, Agriculture, and Horticulture questions always welcome!