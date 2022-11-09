Friday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day.
My dad — Charles Frank Johnson — was a veteran. He was proud of his service in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a farm kid from Biscay, Minnesota, who saw the military as a ticket to a bigger world. He was right. His service took him across the country to Camp Pendleton’s Del Mar Beach in California, and halfway around the world to the frozen fighting ground of Korea to the island nation of Japan in East Asia.
Fifty years later, he continued to entertain us with stories about his military service, of the men he met and the places he’d seen. While it was exciting, as well as lonely to leave home, he never regretted enlisting.
My dad was the first in his immediate family to serve. His brother, father and grandfather chose farming over service. It was his great-grandfather William Claus Christian Johannssen (he changed his name to Johnson on his final naturalization papers Nov. 5, 1860), who enlisted during the tail end of the American Civil War — Feb. 5, 1865, in Co. L, First Minnesota Heavy Artillery. He served 10 months in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and was discharged Oct. 10, 1865.
Like his older brother, Peter Nicholas Johnson, 19, enlisted in Co. L, First Minnesota Heavy Artillery. He, too, was stationed in Chattanooga, but unlike his brother he picked up a deadly case of German measles. He died of the disease April 27, 1865. He is buried at the Chattanooga National Cemetery.
Fast forward 120 years to the next generation. It was U.S. Army Cpt. James Lauer who asked my dad for my sister, Lynn’s hand in marriage. While my dad told stories of yesterday, Jim lived the coverage we watched on TV including the Gulf War and 9/11.
Mom and I were visiting Lynn and Jim in Germany, when Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait in August, 1990. We were out and about and didn’t spend time watching TV, so it was a shock when we went on post and were stopped by soldiers with guns. We had to show ID before we were able to enter. Lynn immediately said something had happened. We later learned of the invasion.
When it was time to fly home, our flight left from Frankfort. I still remember the eerie silence of a whole wing of the airport, shut down due to the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait. All the Middle Eastern airlines were closed. There was no one around and the lights were off.
You knew the Germans were serious about security when you saw soldiers standing shoulder to shoulder with guns. Seeing something like this was a first for us. As you can tell, it has stuck with me some 30 years later.
When it came time for us to check in for our flight, the ticket agent gave each person in line the third degree. One gentleman must not have had the correct answers because a couple of burly soldiers stepped up and he was taken away. We were asked where we had been — honestly, we had no idea. We only knew that it had been an American installation. We did our best to explain we had been visiting family who were stationed near Frankfurt. The ticket agent probably thought we were stupid Americans, which I think we were at that moment. We must have looked harmless because our tickets were stamped and we were issued boarding passes. We were escorted into a plexiglass cube, where we were ordered to stay until our plane boarded.
I was very happy to return to the United States. There’s no place like home. I can’t remember if it was that flight or a different one from another trip to Germany that the pilot announced when we entered U.S. airspace. He did it for the benefit of the U.S. soldiers who were on the flight. They cheered like the crowd at a U.S. Army-Navy football game. I was proud to be an American.
We owe the freedoms we enjoy to the men and women who have served and continue to serve in times of peace and war. The first veterans served in the Continental Army during the American Revolutionary War. Since then, the United States has declared war 11 times and fought in conflicts around the world. More than 41 million Americans have served over the course of the nation’s history.
It was Winston Churchill who said, “Never in the field of human conflict was so much been owed by so many to so few.” He was paying tribute to the fighter pilots and bomber squads who were fighting in the Battle of Britain during World War II.
These words can be applied to the men and women who serve and have served in the U.S. military — typically less than 1% of the population — except during World War II when it jumped to 11% of the population. This Friday is Veterans Day. Take the time to say thank you.