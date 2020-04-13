Call it a classic Easter message.
Knowing that state and national stay-home orders were likely to keep many older residents of Litchfield from seeing family and friends during the Easter weekend, Pastor Tom Evenson had an idea for members of the First Lutheran Church congregation.
Bring some joy and reminiscence to those stuck at home — in the form of a classic car run.
And so it was. A couple dozen cars — some classics, some more modern — made their way through Litchfield Saturday afternoon, past nursing and assisted living facilities and other private residences. Many of the cars bore "Happy Easter" signs and other messages of hope.