Welcome 2020. It’s always a good time to enjoy delicious food. This column will include a nice variety of easy appetizers that require little effort that you can make for parties to celebrate the new year.
This recipe for pimento cheese is easy to prepare and tastes better than store bought. It is a good sandwich spread as it is a balance of creamy and chunky. You can add onion powder or minced onion, Worsterschire sauce or cayenne for more flavor. If you want it lighter in calories use light cream cheese and mayonaise. Use some of the pimento juice for taste or creamier texture. Serve on crackers or bagels.
Creamy Pimento Cheese
8 ounces cream cheese
2 cup extra sharp cheddar cheese
1/3 cup mayonnaise
pinch of garlic powder
4 ounces pimento, diced and drained
Beat cream cheese at medium speed with electric mixer until creamy, add cheddar and beat until light and fluffy. Beat in mayonnaise and garlic powder. Cover and chill for at least one hour before serving.
---
This pizza spread is loaded with popular pizza ingredients and you can tweak for your personal taste with other pizza ingredients. It’s a fantastic appetizer that is simple to prepare. It’s good to precook pepperoni and blot with paper towel to remove excess grease.
Pepperoni Pizza Spread
2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1 cup mayonnaise
½-1 cup chopped pimento-stuffed olives
1 cup chopped pepperoni
1 cup (6 ounces) ripe olives, drained and chopped
1 can (4 ounces) mushroom stems and pieces, drained and chopped
½ cup chopped onion
½ cup chopped green pepper
Serve on cracker, breadsticks or French bread
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine the first nine ingredients. Transfer to an 11×7 inch baking dish. Bake, uncovered, 25-30 minutes or until edges are bubbly and lightly browned. Serve with crackers, breadsticks and/or French bread. Makes 6 cups.
---
This simple and delicious recipe for Italian Meatball buns uses frozen Italian meatballs and frozen dinner rolls. Pizza dough can be substituted instead of the rolls. Shredded mozzarella cheese can be added with the meatball.
Italian Meatball Buns
12 frozen bread dough dinner rolls
1 package (12 ounces) frozen cooked Italian meatballs, thawed
2 tablespoons olive oil
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
¼ cup minced fresh basil
1-1 ½ cups marinara sauce, warmed
Let dough stand at room temperature until softened, 25-30 minutes. Cut each roll in half. Wrap each portion around a meatball, enclosing meatball completely; pinch dough firmly to seal. Place on greased baking sheets, seam side down. Cover with kitchen towel; let rise in warm place until almost doubled, 1 ½ to 2 hours. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake buns until golden brown, 12-15 minutes. Brush tops with oil; sprinkle with cheese and basil. Serve with warmed marinara sauce. Makes 24 buns.
---
You can make delicious meatballs with a great flavor combination using grape jelly and chili sauce. The sauce can be made ahead of time or just put the sauce and jelly in a crock pot to heat up. If pressed for time, you can use frozen meatballs instead of making homemade meatballs.
Barbecued Meatballs
½ cup dry bread crumbs
1/3 cup chopped onion
¼ cup whole milk
1 large egg, lightly beaten
1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
½ teaspoon pepper
1 pound ground beef (90%) lean)
¼ cup canola oil
1 bottle (12 ounces) chili saucepan
1 jar (10 ounces) grape jelly
In a large bowl, combine the first 8 ingredients. Crumble beef over mixture and mix well. Shape into 1 inch balls. In a large skillet, brown meatballs in oil on all sides. Remove meatballs and drain. In the same skillet, combine chili sauce and jelly; cook and stir over medium heat until jelly has melted. Return meatballs to pan; heat through. Makes 3 dozen meatballs.
---
Honey mustard sauce is my favorite dipping sauce for foods. This is a great, easy, inexpensive recipe to make the tasty sauce. You can make it ahead and have it all ready for a dipping sauce for appetizers.
Honey Mustard Sauce
1 egg, beaten
1 ¼ cup sugar
3 tablespoons dried mustard
1 ¼ cup vinegar
Place ingredients in double boiler. Mix with whisk. Cook on medium heat for about 20 minutes. Stir while cooking until thick. Remove and chill for 1 hour.