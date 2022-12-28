We’re still in the middle of holiday gatherings for families and friends. It’s nice to have easy breakfast/brunch recipes that can be made ahead and popped in the oven to bake on a busy morning. These recipes actually taste better if they are made ahead 8 hours or overnight. Take out of the refrigerator 30 minutes before baking, especially if you’re using a glass baking dish.
If you have leftover eggnog you can make French toast. It’s easy to prepare and makes a delicious custard layer. You can use cubed Texas toast instead of French bread. It’s sweet so you don’t need syrup; you can top with whipped cream and sliced fruit like strawberries and bananas. If you don’t have eggnog, you can use regular milk, 1/2 tsp. of cinnamon, 1/4 tsp. nutmeg and a Tbsp. of vanilla.
Overnight Eggnog French Toast
1 loaf French bread cut into 1 inch slices or 8-10 slices Texas toast
Lightly grease a 9x13 inch baking dish. Heat the brown sugar, butter and corn syrup in a small saucepan over medium heat. Cook and stir until mixture begins to boil, remove from heat and pour into prepared baking pan. Place the sliced or cubed bread on top of the brown sugar mixture. Whisk the eggs and eggnog together in a large bowl; pour over bread. Cover the baking dish with aluminum foil and refrigerate 8 hours or overnight. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Remove the baking dish from the refrigerator, leave foil on and bake in preheated oven for 35 minutes. Increase heat to 375 degrees, remove foil and continue baking until the top begins to brown, 5-7 minutes more. You might need to bake longer if the custard is still runny.
This strata recipe is really easy to make for a brunch. It’s simple and delicious and can be made the night before. It’s a great basic recipe and you can add things like onions, peppers and mushrooms, and ham or bacon can be substituted for the sausage.
Place sausage in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until evenly brown. Drain and set aside. Layer bread cubes, sausage and Cheddar cheese in a lightly greased 7x11 baking dish. In a bowl, beat together the eggs, milk, salt and mustard. Pour the egg mixture over the bread cube mixture. Cover and refrigerate at least 8 hours or overnight. Remove the casserole from the refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake 50-60 minutes in the preheated oven or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.
If you want a change of pace for a breakfast recipe, you can use bagels for the base. Be careful when you slice each bagels into 4 thin slices. The recipe uses bacon, but you could use ham or sausage. It’s a great homemade breakfast sandwich taste in a casserole form.
3 bagels-plain or everything
1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
2 tsp. chopped fresh parsley
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Place bacon and onion in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until evenly browned. Drain grease and set aside. Carefully slice each bagel into 4 thin slices. Arrange 6 bagel slices in the bottom of a lightly grease 9x13 inch baking dish. Cover with the bacon and onion mixture, followed by the cheddar cheese. Top with the remaining bagel slices. In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, parsley and pepper. Pour the egg mixture over the bagel layers. Cover and refrigerate 8 hours or overnight. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Uncover the chilled bagel dish and bake in the preheated oven 25 to 30 minutes or until the eggs are firm. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and serve warm.
If you need to make scrambled eggs for a crowd, you can bake them in the oven. The scrambled eggs are moist, light and fluffy. You can add meat after baking the first 10 minutes when you stir the eggs.
SCRAMBLED EGGS FOR A CROWD
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Pour melted butter into 9x13 inch glass baking dish. Whisk together eggs and salt in a large bowl until well blended. Gradually whisk in milk. Pour egg mixture into the buttered dish. Bake uncovered in the preheated oven for 10 minutes. Stir egg mixture and add meat if you want and continue to bake until eggs are set; 10-15 minutes more.