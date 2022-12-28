We’re still in the middle of holiday gatherings for families and friends. It’s nice to have easy breakfast/brunch recipes that can be made ahead and popped in the oven to bake on a busy morning. These recipes actually taste better if they are made ahead 8 hours or overnight. Take out of the refrigerator 30 minutes before baking, especially if you’re using a glass baking dish.

If you have leftover eggnog you can make French toast. It’s easy to prepare and makes a delicious custard layer. You can use cubed Texas toast instead of French bread. It’s sweet so you don’t need syrup; you can top with whipped cream and sliced fruit like strawberries and bananas. If you don’t have eggnog, you can use regular milk, 1/2 tsp. of cinnamon, 1/4 tsp. nutmeg and a Tbsp. of vanilla.

