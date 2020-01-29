The 54th Super Bowl will be happening this weekend. Whether you’re hosting a party, attending a party or quietly watching the game at home you will probably be enjoying snacks. The average game lasts 3 hours and 44 minutes so there is plenty of time for eating. These recipe picks for Super Bowl are quick, simple and tasty.
Sloppy Tacos combine the best of both favorite foods. You can do the preparation ahead of time and then reheat the meat in the in oven 20 minutes to warm before serving. The guests can assemble the tacos themselves, putting on the preferred taco toppings. The lime sour cream is a perfect topping.
Sloppy Tacos
Lime sour cream
1 cup sour cream
1 Tbsp. finely grated lime zest
¼ cup fresh lime juice
2 Tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro
1 Tbsp. unseasoned rice vinegar
kosher salt
Filling
2 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
2 pounds ground beef chuck
1 small yellow onion, chopped
6 garlic cloves, finely chopped
14 ounce whole peeled tomatoes
12 ounce bottle tomato-based chili sauce
¼ cup Worcestershire sauce
3 Tbsp. chili powder
1 Tbsp. garlic powder
1 Tbsp. onion powder
1 Tbsp. brown sugar
1 Tbsp. ground cumin
12 crisp taco shells, warmed
Taco ingredients: cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, cilantro, onion, tomato etc.
Lime sour cream: Mix sour cream, lime zest, lime juice, cilantro and vinegar in a medium bowl; season with salt. Cover and chill at least one hour or up to 1 day.
Filling: Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook beef, breaking up with a spoon, until cooked through, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl. Reduce heat to medium. Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in skillet. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until just beginning to brown, about 5 minutes. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Add tomatoes to skillet; cook, breaking up with a spoon, until thickened, 8-10 minutes. Add beef, chili and Worcestershire sauces; chili, garlic, and onion powder; sugar, and cumin. Cook, stirring until flavors meld 10-12 minutes. Spread in 13×9 inch baking dish; bake until a crust forms, 30-40 minutes. Serve filling in taco shells with taco toppings. 12 servings.
---
Nacho cheese sauce is a game day staple served with taco chips. It tastes better if homemade and can be all ready when the cravings hit.
Best Nacho Cheese Sauce
2 Tbsp. butter
2 Tbsp. flour
1 cup milk
2 cups cheddar cheese
½ tsp. Kosher salt
pinch of cayenne pepper
In a medium saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Add flour and whisk for one minute. Slowly add milk, whisking until no lumps remain. Add cheese and cook until melted, 5 minutes, then stir in salt and pinch of cayenne pepper. Serve immediately.
---
You don’t need to have a fryer to make these mini corn dog muffins. You get all the flavor of delicious corn dogs in a mini muffin pan.
Mini Corn Dog Muffins
6-8 hot dogs, cut into 1 inch bites
½ cup butter melted
½ cup sugar
2 eggs
1 cup buttermilk
½ tsp. baking soda
1 cup cornmeal
1 cup all purpose flour
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a bowl, add your melted butter and sugar and whisk together. Then add eggs and whisk. Add buttermilk and mix again. Add the cornmeal, flour, baking soda and mix together until combined and set aside. Cut your uncooked hotdogs into 1 inch pieces and set aside. Spray mini muffin pam with baking spray, then place 1 tablespoon of batter into each tin and place a piece of hot dog into each leaving top of hot dog sticking out of batter. Bake 9-12 minutes until edges are slightly browned. Cool slightly before serving.
Yield: 36 mini corn dogs.
---
Popcorn is always a favorite snack and can be made in lots of different flavors. This one uses Italian seasoning for a pizza flavor.
Pizza Flavored Popcorn
2 quarts hot popped popcorn
2 Tbsp. finely grated Parmesan cheese
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. Italian herb seasoning
1 tsp. paprika
½ tsp. salt
1 dash black pepper
Place the popcorn in a large bowl. Combine the cheese, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, paprika, salt and pepper until well mixed. Sprinkle the cheese mixture over the hot popcorn and toss gently to coast the mixture. Serve immediately or store in airtight container for up to 2 days.