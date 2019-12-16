There is one week left until Christmas and you probably have your meal plans figured out. Families make a lot of traditional recipes and it is important to continue to include these in holiday meals. You might want to try a couple new easy, time saving recipes this year.
Swedish meatballs are popular for holiday meals. They are usually baked and served with a brown cream gravy. This tasty recipe for the sauce is simply delicious and easy to make instead of some of the recipes I’ve made that use canned soups for the sauce. The recipe uses frozen meatballs but you could make your home made meatballs.
Sauce for Swedish Meatball
5 Tbsp. butter
3 Tbsp. flour
1-2 tsp. Worchestire sauce
1 tsp. Dijon mustard
2 cups beef broth
1 cup heavy cream
parsley
Make a roux by melting the butter and stirring in flour until coated. Add the worchestire sauce and Dijon mustard for flavor. Mix in the beef broth and cream and stir until thickened. Stir in parsley for garnish. Add a bag of frozen prepared meatballs. Bake following Swedish meatball directions.
---
Our extended family usually has ham and scalloped potatoes for Christmas dinner. It was my Dad’s job to make the potatoes and he had a special way of making them. This year I have volunteered to make the scalloped potatoes and I will use this new recipe. The sauce uses cheddar cheese so it will taste more like au gratin potatoes.
The Best Scalloped Potatoes
4 cups thinly sliced potatoes
3 Tbsp. butter
3 Tbsp. flour
1 ½ cup milk
1 tsp. salt
dash cayenne pepper
1 1/2 cup Sharp cheddar cheese, divided
paprika sprinkled on top for color.
Melt the butter in a saucepan. Stir in flour and add milk and salt. Cook until smooth and boiling. Reduce heat and add cheese. Layer half of the potatoes, half of the cheese sauce, Repeat with potatoes and sauce. Sprinkle one half cup cheddar cheese and a little paprika on top for color. Bake uncovered 1 hour at 350 degrees.
---
This is an easy recipe that can be served for a holiday brunch. You can add other meat or veggies like mushrooms, peppers and onion for individual preference and more flavor. I like to treat my bundt type pans with pan goop to prevent sticking. That recipe is equal parts flour, oil and vegetable shortening. I usually use ½ cup of each to make extra to have available to prepare pans.
Bundt Cake Breakfast
1 cup diced ham
2 cups tator tots, still frozen
1 dozen eggs
1 can (8) Grand Biscuits diced up
2 cup cheese
¼ cup milk
Mix together and put in a greased bundt pan. Bake at 400 degrees for 45 minutes. Turn upside down onto platter. Slice and serve.
---
This is a quick, easy appetizer that only uses three ingredients. They can be made either in a slow cooker or on the stove top.
Brown Sugar Kielbasa Bites
2 pounds Kielbasa, sliced in bite sized pieces
¾ cup cola
1 cup brown sugar
½ teaspoon chili powder, optional
Put ingredients in slow cooker, stir to combine. Cover and cook on low for 6 hours or high 3 hours. Stir occasionally. If you want to make on stove top, mix ingredients in medium saucepan and simmer over medium heat at least 15-30 minutes. Serves 10-12.
---
This mint flavored dessert is perfect for holiday parties and meals because it makes a big pan. It is especially festive if you garnish with holiday sprinkles.
Festive Mint Cream Dessert
1 package (16 ounces) chocolate cream-filled sandwich cookies, crushed
8 cups mint chocolate chip ice cream, softened
1 1/2 cups milk chocolate chips
1 cup confectioner’ sugar
¾ cup evaporated milk
1 carton (16 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed
Chocolate syrup and red and green sprinkles, optional
In microwave, melt ½ cup butter. Stir in cookie crumbs. Press into 9×13 inch pan. Freeze for 30 minutes or until firm. Spread ice cream over crust; return to the freezer until firm. In a large saucepan combine chocolate chips, confectioner’ sugar, milk and remaining butter. Bring to a boil, stirring frequently. Cook and stir 3-5 minutes or until thickened. Cool to room temperature. When cool, spread over ice cream, return to the freezer until firm. Spread whipped topping over ice cream (dish will be full). Cover and freeze until firm or overnight. Remove from the freezer 15-20 minutes before serving. If desired, drizzle with chocolate syrup and top with Christmas sprinkles. Serves 24.