Christmas Tree Village
Submitted photo

THROUGH TUESDAY, DEC. 31: View the second annual Christmas Tree Village display at the Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. Pictured is the tree created by the Girl Scouts of Litchfield. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission is $3 for adults and $1 for children. For more information, call Bayley Schluter, executive director, at 320-693-8911.

