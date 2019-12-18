A few weeks ago we welcomed a team of principals and teachers into our building for our re-accreditation site visit. We spent many months – over a year, in fact, preparing for this visit. We do this every seven years, with the sixth year spent in “self-study mode” where we look closely at the seven standards and monitor our progress. Many people ask what the point of accreditation is, so this seems an appropriate time to explain.
Being accredited means that we have high standards — for our students, of course, but also for ourselves as an institution. We take seriously the responsibility to grow and evolve, to make our best even better. Toward that end, we develop a school strategic plan— a living document that sets us on a path toward continual growth. Each year, in an ongoing way, various school groups reflect on the plan, analyze progress and set new goals. This reflection is documented and submitted annually to our accrediting agency, MNSAA (Minnesota Independent School Accrediting Agency).
In addition to the SSP, our school works at a high level to meet the seven standards developed by MNSAA. These include demonstrating excellence in the following areas.
- Mission & Philosophy
- Teaching and Learning
- Climate for Learning
- Communication and Community Relations
- Personnel
- Leadership, Administration, and Governance
- School Strategic Plan for Improvement
Every seven years, a team from MNSAA then visits our school to witness firsthand the ways that we exemplify these standards. As a school community, we have spent the last year examining these areas closely, reflecting on our strengths and weaknesses, and gathering artifacts to demonstrate our commitment to growth and improvement. When the team visited, they observed all aspects of the school day, interviewed staff and community members, and created a document that related their findings. The MNSAA board then reflected on our documentation and solidified our re-accreditation status through the year 2027. The entire process has been overwhelming at times, but it has allowed us to continue to be transformed into the beautiful creation God designed for the School of St. Philip.
The team’s report highlighted a few areas that held particular significance to us as a community: “The MNSAA team would like to acknowledge the entire staff of the School of St. Philip for providing quality education infused with a strong faith-filled atmosphere…. Enthusiastic students clearly demonstrated the positive impact of a strong faith community that lives the mission of the school…. The team members witnessed the strong family community that is true for the SoSP with school staff and parents working toward a common and deeply held purpose.” As we continue our work in the years ahead, we sincerely believe that our strong faith and supportive community will help us be successful in living our mission to be a Catholic community dedicated to educating the whole child to greatness of mind, body, and spirit.