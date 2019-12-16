It’s the Christmas season, and for some people that means it’s time to get in the spirit by reading Christmas books. Some Christmas novels are family stories, cozy mysteries, or inspirational novels, but quite a few are romances. Find comfort and joy with these new holiday romances available at the Litchfield library.
“Royal Holiday” is the fourth in Jasmine Guillory’s very popular “Wedding Date” series of romances. Middle-aged American Vivian accompanies her professional stylist daughter on a work trip to an English royal wedding. She meets the very proper Malcolm, longtime private secretary to the Queen, and they begin a romance after a kiss under the mistletoe. Some reviewers have commented on how enjoyable it is to find a rom-com featuring people over 50.
“The Christmas Keeper” is the second in the “Happily Ever After” series by Jenn McKinlay, but the two books are only loosely connected. “Booklist” magazine describes the novel as a combination of small town charm, “sassy humor,” spicy romance, and Christmas cheer. The premise of the story is that a rancher falls in love at first sight, but the woman he wants to marry is preoccupied with getting revenge on a former boss. He enlists the staff of the local bookstore and the spirit of Christmas to win her over.
“Coming Home for Christmas” is a family story by RaeAnne Thayne, set in her fictional town of Haven Point. Elizabeth, a married mother of two, was deep in postpartum depression and grief from the death of her parents when she left her family. A car accident damaged her memory and prevented her from returning to them for years. When her husband finds her and brings her home for Christmas, they find a second chance at love and family.
Author Emily March also sets her stories in a fictional small town, Eternity Springs. Recently, Litchfield Library has gotten “The Christmas Wishing Tree,” the 18th in that series, in large print. International adventurer Devin is visiting his hometown for Christmas when he gets a misdialed call from a little boy who thinks he is talking to Santa. The little boy’s guardian Jenna thinks that the peaceful town of Eternity Springs sounds like the perfect place to hide from a threat in their lives. When she meets Devin, he suggests a way to face the danger they’re under and make the little boy’s wish come true.
Charlotte Hubbard is an author of historical romances and Amish novels. The library has recently added the large print of her novel, “A Simple Christmas” from the “Simple Gifts” series. The Simple Gifts craft shop is preparing for Christmas amid financial troubles. Horse trainer Marcus left his Amish life years ago but has returned to seek some help from his family. Rosalyn is the last unmarried daughter of the craft shop’s owner, and when Marcus walks into the shop, sparks fly.
Wanda Brunstetter is a popular Christian fiction author. Her novel “A Christmas Prayer” tells a story of a group of pioneers who set out too late to complete their travels west before the snow falls. Christmas finds them taking shelter in a small cabin in the Sierra Nevada mountains. Cynthia is traveling with her mother and the man she has promised to marry, a loveless arrangement meant to provide for the women. But the snowstorm allows the entire traveling party to get to know each other better, offering Cynthia new romantic prospects and a chance to reconsider her plans.
Clearly these are all lightweight escapism in book form, but sometimes we need that during the holidays. Pioneerland libraries will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 24, and Wednesday, Dec. 25, for Christmas. The libraries will close at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, and will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1, for New Year’s. All other days the library will be open regular hours. Merry Christmas!