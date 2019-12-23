Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from Community Education Office Staff! We love serving the Litchfield area community throughout the year and hope 2020 will be a great year for all! As you gather with family and friends and enjoy the little ones in the midst, give a thought to the importance of early care and learning for them.
On rare occasion, I hijack this space for information about an important community issue. This is a hijacking! Here in Meeker County there are folks working to help increase the childcare opportunities for families as our communities thrive and grow. As a part of that process a group has formed called Meeker Childcare Innovation.
Leaders from the childcare industry are working on ways to solve the childcare shortage. We know what happens in the first five years of life impacts lifelong success. During those critical years of a child’s life the brain continues to grow and develop. Quality early childhood experiences positively affects growth in emotional, language and cognitive functioning, all areas foundational to lifelong success. It is imperative that the care that is given children be of the highest quality possible.
Quality child care also has an economic impact on our area. If parents feel comfortable with their children’s care, they are more likely to stay employed, work absenteeism is reduced, and workers are more productive. Child care in Minnesota is an industry with a revenue of $888.2 million that leads to another $900 million in spillover impact on local economies. (Source:”Child Care in State Economies” ed.org/childcareimpact).
Meeker Childcare Innovation partners are working to, first show appreciation to our local child care providers. All Meeker County childcare providers are invited to an appreciation dinner on Sunday, Jan. 12, at the Eagles Club of Litchfield. Meet and greet starts at 5:30 p.m. and the meal starts at 6 p.m.
Secondly, we are working to gather data regarding issues surrounding child care in Meeker County. The following links will allow community members to contribute to the data collection:
Child Care Center Survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MeekerCCC
Family Child Care Survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MeekerFCC
Employer Survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MeekerEmployer
Parent Survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MeekerParent
Thirdly, we are inviting all members of the community to a Town Hall Meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Cornerstone Church. Supper will be served and child care is being offered upon reservation.
We would like the public to hear the data that was gathered for our county. We will be given a chance to collaboratively come up with solutions to help us meet the current and imminent future child care needs. For more information contact Colleen Kotila at kotila@broadband-mn.com.
