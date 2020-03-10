Lake Ripley Elementary School students gathered Thursday to watch an interactive presentation with wild animals that focused on the importance of building a good attitude.
For more than 30 years, Critters and Company has brought its message to an estimated 750,000 people in schools, businesses, communities and churches. Using fables to encourage attitudes to build a better world, the Buffalo, Minnesota-based organization inspires and motivates audiences to have a passion for success.
“We had a home for teenagers, and I used animals as part of therapy,” Greg Olson, founder of Critters and Company, said. “And just storytelling is a great way to follow up and work with people because then they discover as you’re telling the story, rather than you tell them things.”
Olson established Critters and Company to fulfill a need he saw with at-risk children, but his message applies to everyone, he said. He discovered that by using animals — describing their natural and personal history — he could make children and adults more receptive to life-saving messages, according to his company’s website.
Olson and his wife, Diane, brought several animals to Lake Ripley, including:
- A parrot: "The takeaway was being willing to ask for help," Olson said. "And the statement that we use, the kids capture the idea of people who ask for help get more information, so they can make better choices."
- A one-eyed great horned owl: " We talked about flexibility," he said. "When things go wrong, instead of getting stuck focused on the negative things that happen, to keep your goals in mind and and be flexible."
- A tortoise: "That was in regards to just being yourself and not trying to be someone else," he said.
- A wallaby: "That dealt with the aspect of even if you are good at things or have the ability to do different things, you still need to work out and practice," he said.
- A snake: "The whole idea of paying attention and being alert so you don't get fooled," he said.
- A white dove: "Do no harm (in) what you say and do," he said.
- A hedgehog: "The aspect of when you do have problems, step back and take a look at them, and take them apart in little pieces you can handle a little bit by a little bit," he said.
At the end of his presentation, Olson passed a certificate to students, teachers and administrators to sign, pledging that they will treat animals and people with respect and courtesy.
In the past, the Olsons have covered themes about diversity, teasing, harassment, anti-bullying and others. But the theme at Lake Ripley involved seven attitudes to make a difference. They conduct the same presentation for kindergarteners as they do for corporate board members, but the difference is subtle, he said.
“I just have to change the stories a little bit for them, make it more relevant to them,” Olson said. “And with adults, I typically have to do some experiential workshops. It takes longer, because they're not quite as receptive to change.”
Olson asked Lake Ripley students how they would define an attitude, to which one student responded, “It’s like when you have feelings,” and another student said, “It’s like when you get mad.”
“An attitude is a feeling from the inside, it comes out on the outside for everybody to see,” Olson said as he tried to clarify the meaning of attitude. “It can be a bad attitude or a good attitude. … You get to pick your attitude — no matter what anyone else says or does to you — you’re in charge of your attitude.
The style the Olsons use helps with memory retention, recalling concepts and reducing barriers, according to Critters and Company website.
"The basis of all our programs is respect and courtesy to one another and to the world around us," Olson said. "Who we are as individuals comes out in what we do and no matter what we are. So from my history and relationships is Christianity. It's not that others don't carry the same thing though. ... They all have directives that are really about how we can live together with kindness and not be stuck on ourselves."