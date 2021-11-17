Darwin residents dedicated the city’s new Veterans Memorial in September, completing a project that was nearly three years in the making.
Fundraising for the memorial began in 2018, and construction wrapped up earlier this year.
The memorial stands in Darwin Veterans Memorial Park, on the north end of main street near the town’s old depot site. Black concrete pillars face west with plaques inscribed to honor the five branches of the United States military. Benches offer a spot to sit and reflect on the sacrifices of those who have answered the call to serve in times of war and peace. Local business Precast Systems was the general contractor.
The dedication started with a community picnic hosted by the Darwin Lions Club. Litchfield Area Chorus provided a capella choral music, directed by Randy Wilson. Mayor Josh Johnson welcomed the crowd of 130, and Pastor Joe Midthun led those gathered in prayer. American Legion Post 364 in Dassel raised the American flag, followed by a rifle salute from fellow Legion members. Retired U.S. Army Capt. Patrick Hansen of Darwin gave an address, sharing about his active-duty military service and encouraging those present to continue supporting veterans.
“I’m very proud that our community is acknowledging our veterans and providing for them a well due recognition,” Hansen said. “Veterans, I thank you for doing your part to make and keep our country free. Thank you for your service.”
The Darwin Community Club and City of Darwin also helped host the dedication service.
Mayor Johnson ended the program by thanking those involved in the dedication and the project, including donors, contractors, DCLF board members, and “most importantly, those who served. To all veterans and their families: We sincerely thank you for your service.”
Darwin Community Legacy Foundation raised $60,000 to construct the memorial, starting its efforts in 2018. In addition to raising dollars for specific community projects like the Veterans Memorial, Darwin Community Legacy Foundation has an endowment fund that is invested and its earnings distributed annually to fund local projects. The local community foundation is an affiliate of Southwest Initiative Foundation, which provides administrative, technical and professional support to the local advisory board.
Darwin Community Legacy Foundation board members are Jenny Smith, board chair; Joe Midthun, vice chair; Dave Kelly, secretary; Josh Johnson, treasurer; Eric Gabrielson; Kim Hawes; Sarah Kotila; Chris Hansen; and Maggie Johnson. They are responsible for raising funds to sustain the foundation’s vision, coordinating grants and involving the community.
The Darwin Community Legacy Foundation was established in 2017, and its mission is to provide a better community for tomorrow through charitable giving today. It responds to the community’s changing needs and opportunities by awarding grants for local projects and programs. Darwin Community Legacy Foundation has a permanent endowment created through a partnership with Southwest Initiative Foundation and funded by donations from individuals and organizations.
Darwin Community Legacy Foundation is one of 30 community foundation partners established by Southwest Initiative Foundation, a nonprofit community foundation connecting people, investing in ideas and building communities to create a southwest Minnesota where all people thrive. Since its founding in 1986, SWIF has distributed $97.8 million through its grant-making and business finance programs.