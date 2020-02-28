In desperation, the woman sitting in my office cried out, “Won’t God ever answer my prayers?”
My immediate response was, “Yes, God answers every single one of your prayers!” It’s just that His answer is one of three: yes, no, or wait.
When the answer is “yes,” God answers our prayers and His response matches with what we asked for. We truly enjoy this response.
When the answer is “no,” this is not what we hoped for and we often interpret the “no answer” as God has not answered our prayers.
The Bible reveals several reasons why God’s answer is “no.”
1. When we are maintaining sin in our lives. Isaiah 59:1-2 says, “Listen! The LORD’s arm is not too weak to save you, nor is his ear too deaf to hear you call. It’s your sins that have cut you off from God. Because of your sins, he has turned away and will not listen anymore.”
2. When what we pray for does not match with God’s will. James 4:3 says, “And even when you ask, you don’t get it because your motives are all wrong — you want only what will give you pleasure.”
3. When we are intentionally not treating other people correctly. When speaking about husbands treating their wives rightly, the following notice is given in 1 Peter 3:7 “Treat her as you should so your prayers will not be hindered.”
So when it seems like we are getting the “no answer” from God, we must search our hearts to see if there is unconfessed sin that needs to be dealt with. Are we asking for something that does not align with God’s good, acceptable and perfect will? Or do we need to fix a relationship with another person? The Bible clearly says these situations will give us a “no” answer from God.
When the answer is “wait,” this response from God can be hard for us to receive. We are not good at waiting. But God sees the bigger picture and He knows that timing, His timing, is always perfect. For example, suppose a young boy comes to his mother 5 minutes before she is to serve supper and he says, “Mommy, I am so hungry! Can I have a cookie?” What do you suppose she is going to answer? She will more than likely say, “Not right now, but you sure can after supper!”
The boy is not asking for the wrong thing, it is just not at the right time. The same can be true as it relates to our prayers. It may not be that we are asking for the wrong thing, it is that God sees the benefits of His answer coming later.
Questions to ponder: When God answers your prayer with a “yes” do you thank Him? Is it possible that you are getting a “no answer” from God because you have one of the three obstacles in your life that need to be dealt with? Can you be faithful to wait on God’s perfect timing when He says “wait?”
Lord, thank you for the privilege to talk with you through prayer. Thank you for the many prayers you have answered. Give me the courage to deal with the things that hinder my prayers, and let me have the faith to trust in your perfect timing.