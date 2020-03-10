The impending change of high school sports seasons created numerous conversations at our house during the past several weeks.
Our youngest, 16-year-old Elijah, has been a baseball diehard throughout his growing-up years. But missing all of last season due to a knee injury apparently opened his eyes to the possibility of some sort of athletic pursuit off the diamond.
But what sport to try?
Unfortunately, his father wasn’t much help in the decision-making process. My athletic resume had but one entry in high school. And even saying I played basketball might indicate something far above my level of prowess.
I was on the team. A defensive specialist — the euphemism back in my day that allowed tall but unathletic kids to believe we had an actual role.
Elijah has done well to overcome the athletic genes with which he was “blessed,” and as with any parent whose children play sports, we have experienced great joy watching him play whatever sports he chooses.
He settled on tennis after a fair amount of reflection — and in spite of my recollection of playing tennis in my teens and early 20s. Though I didn’t play on a high school team, I did play regularly in the summers of my youth.
Elijah views my recollection somewhat skeptically, as he does of my basketball-playing days. I get it. Chubby, thinning-haired old guy whose joints creak when he gets off the couch? Played tennis?
The only part of my tennis history he seems willing to believe is when I kiddingly tell him I played like John McEnroe. Though he had to check YouTube to learn who this talented but ill-tempered and exceedingly vocal tennis player from the ‘80s was, Elijah understood.
He knows the tennis playing was far beyond anything his father might have been capable of. But the yelling — the classic “You cannot be serious!” tirade at Wimbledon? Having heard my high-volume encouragement to clean his room or do other chores, Elijah believes that I still possess at least that part of McEnroe’s game.
Anyway, as he looks forward to another season starting, he’s recommitted himself to working out.
As we discussed his workout one recent evening, Elijah feigned a boastful flex. “I got a little ripple here,” he said, offering his arm for me to check the musculature.
“Hmm, yeah, there’s something there,” I acknowledged. “Did a sock get stuck in your sleeve when it was washed?”
He didn’t miss a beat in displaying the self-deprecating sense of humor that I believe he might have inherited from me.
“No!” he answered, as if to challenge my wisecrack, then, “I think it might be a dryer sheet.”
— B.A.S.