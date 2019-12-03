The Great Christmas Tree Hunt brought great change again this year.
For the second year in a row, we lost a hunter, meaning our once-large party dwindled to just three.
Both of our daughters missed the epic search that has been Schacherer family tradition almost every year since we moved to Litchfield two decades ago.
Tradition actually took a couple hits this year. Not only were we a band of only three tree hunters, but three days before, we were without one of our children for Thanksgiving.
Chloe, 18, and a freshman at Minnesota State University, Moorhead, had a Thanksgiving shift at her part-time job, and with an approaching snowstorm threatening her return to Moorhead, she opted to stay put — amid tears of disappointment on both ends of the deciding phone call.
But change hung heavy over our celebrations — despite technology allowing a “face-to-face” conversation with Chloe via mid-afternoon Facetime chat.
When Hannah, 20, and a junior at MSU-Mankato, left the next day for her job, it left only 16-year-old Elijah to rally a party for The Great Christmas Tree Hunt: 2019 edition.
It might have been our most strenuous hunt yet. A fresh cover of heavy snow contributed. So did the still-soft dirt roads normally used to drive between tree plots at our favorite cut-your-own place, which forced us to traverse the farm on foot.
But mostly, it was the search. If you’ve done it, you know. Everyone has an opinion, as in “this tree is too … (choose your adjective) short, tall, skinny, wide…” We usually pace back and forth on a lot several times, each of us choosing what we believe to be The Perfect Tree, only to be convinced otherwise, before finally agreeing (some out of sheer exhaustion) on a tree.
One might think that reducing the decision-making committee by two would make the hunt less painstaking.
One would be wrong.
After more than an hour and what seemed like miles of walking, we finally agreed on a tree and felled the monster.
(OK, with tradition being thrown to the wind, I decided to let a kindly guide do all the work, cutting down the tree as we watched. Because of this change, you’ll not be treated to social media posts this year with the obligatory shots of my backside as I crouch to cut down a tree.)
We got the tree home without incident. And set up in our living room without a four-letter word. (Although lights and ornaments have yet to be hung, so there’s still time.)
The Great Tree Hunt of 2019 was different to be sure. But and as long as we all can gather around it sometime this holiday season, it still will be The Perfect Tree.
— B.A.S.